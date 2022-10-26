Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Becomes Neighbors With LeBron James After Buying $37 Million Mansion Across The Street

As many Lakers fans hope and pray for Russell Westbrook's exit, the Brodie continues to grow closer to his superstar teammates.

Over the past few days, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have come out to defend Russ -- and now Westbrook and James have become neighbors in the same Los Angeles neighborhood.

In a tweet by Darren Rovell on Wednesday afternoon, he revealed the big news surrounding Westbrook's latest move.

LeBron has a new neighbor in LA.

Told that F1 heiress, Petra Ecclestone sold her home on celebrity packed Tigertail Road in Brentwood to Russell Westbrook for $37M yesterday. The house is directly across the street from Lebron James.

Nice flip, she bought it for $23M in 2019.

It appears that LeBron and Westbrook have really gotten close over the past year and a half, but it hasn't translated into wins on the basketball court. In fact, with Westbrook on the court, the Lakers are one of the worst teams in the league and many experts have been calling him out.

"Russell Westbrook is a washed-up bricklayer who needs to be traded immediately for the Los Angeles Lakers to have any chance of saving their season," said Kevin O'Connor. "It’s been only three games, but the Lakers are winless and their schedule doesn’t ease up over the next month. Westbrook isn’t the only problem, but he’s by far their biggest and most glaring one. Westbrook has made only 38.3 percent of his midrange jumpers in his career, and the number has dipped further since he joined the Lakers. He’s gone from bad to worse, and now defenders treat him like he isn’t even on the court. Through three games this season, opponents are contesting jump shots by Westbrook only 41.2 percent of the time. According to Second Spectrum, that’s by far the lowest contest rate in NBA tracking data history, which dates back to 2013-14."

The stats show it all when it comes to Russ and his performance this season. With averages of 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game on 28.9% shooting this season, it would be an understatement to say he has fallen off.

Still, despite the struggles, LeBron James continues to stand by his side and show him some major support. LeBron has always been a good teammate throughout his career, and it seems he isn't about to change that now.

