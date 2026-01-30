Candace Parker On Fans Saying She Was Risking It All For LeBron James: “She’s Switching Teams Once Again”

WNBA icon Candace Parker went viral during the Los Angeles Clippers‘ 112-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at the Intuit Dome on Jan. 22. Parker was on commentary as an analyst for Prime, along with Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James walked over to speak to his former teammate towards the end of the game.

Parker had an interesting look on her face as James stood in front of her, and that led fans to wildly state she was ready to risk it all for the Lakers superstar. The 39-year-old finally addressed that clip and the memes during an episode of her Post Moves podcast.

“It’s crazy the amount of memes,” Parker said. “I know our producers are being really nice, but my family is not nice. So they sent me all these memes… I did the Clippers-Lakers game rivalry week. People always say that I have a resting b***h face, and so in my mind I’m like I know the camera’s here… I want to look like I want to be here.

“And so I was just kinda like looking at what he was saying, but not trying to have a resting b***h face,” Parker continued. “And then everybody was coming at me like, I was trying to risk it all. My family sent me memes of people being like she’s questioning her sexuality, she about to go back to the other team, she’s switching teams once again. Everybody was crying at these memes.

“I literally am just watching a player come up,” Parker added. “And as a broadcaster, I have to relay what the heck this dude’s just saying. Ain’t nobody trying to risk it all.”

Was Candace ready to risk it all for LeBron??

The internet is UNHINGED 😭 NEW EPISODE OUT NOW!

🎧: https://t.co/W2FIzihSZs pic.twitter.com/7LHewDRiA0 — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) January 28, 2026

Co-host Aliyah Boston didn’t seem completely convinced there. Jokes aside, you do feel for Parker that she was thinking in that moment about people saying she has a resting b***h face. She tried to ensure that wasn’t the case on this occasion, and it backfired.

As for the comments about Parker switching teams, that is, of course, referring to the fact that she was once married to a man and is now to a woman. She tied the knot with former NBA player Shelden Williams in 2008, and they welcomed a daughter in 2009. Williams then filed for divorce in 2016. citing “irreconcilable differences.”

It was during her first marriage that Parker crossed paths with Anya Petrakova, her now-wife. They were both in the UK for the 2012 London Olympics, with Petrakova representing Russia. After the Olympics, she would join UMMC Ekaterinburg, the Russian basketball team that Parker played for during the WNBA offseason. Over time, the two became great friends.

Parker had only dated men in her life, but eventually realized Petrakova was the one for her. They secretly got married in 2019 and only announced it to the world in 2021 when the Russian was expecting their first child together. Today, they appear happily married with two sons, and as Parker stated, she isn’t trying to risk it all for James or anyone else, for that matter.