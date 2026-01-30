Lakers Player Ratings: Luka Doncic Paves The Way For A Dominant Win Over Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a dominant 142-111 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night behind a stellar performance by Luka Doncic. Given that the Lakers were coming off a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the previous fixture, the Purple and Gold found a solid way to bounce back.

This win could be considered a necessary one in light of the Lakers’ recent inconsistencies. Having improved to 29-18 on the season, the Purple and Gold retain their spot among the top six in the West, though they remain likely to face pressure from teams like the Phoenix Suns.

The game against the Wizards appeared to be a fairly one-sided affair, as the Lakers asserted themselves early on. With a 41-point first quarter to blow things open, L.A. effectively cruised for the remainder of the game behind some solid production across the board.

While noting the Lakers’ solid team effort to secure the victory, we rate the performances of each of the Purple and Gold’s players on Friday night.

Luka Doncic – A+

Game Stats: 37 PTS, 11 REB, 13 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 5 TO, 13-21 FG, 6-13 3PT, 5-7 FT, 31 MIN

Luka Doncic undoubtedly shone brightest for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. After suffering what seemed to be a concerning injury during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Doncic bounced back with a stellar triple-double performance to lead his team to victory.

Doncic set the tone early on with his scoring. After catching fire in the first half, the Lakers’ superstar paced himself for the remainder of the game. Having effectively put the Lakers in a commanding position to secure the victory, the team gave Doncic some well-earned rest in the second half.

Although Doncic’s five turnovers in this game may be a cause for concern for the Purple and Gold, in light of the overall performance, the franchise will be content with the results.

Deandre Ayton – A+

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, 1 TO, 12-14 FG, 4-4 FT, 29 MIN

Deandre Ayton played a crucial role in helping Los Angeles establish a strong presence early in the game. While showcasing tremendous activity on the boards, Ayton racked up a double-double worthy of an elite big man.

Ayton has been repeatedly criticized for his lack of activity during games. While he has voiced his frustrations about not getting enough touches, the Lakers made sure to run some plays for him against the Wizards.

Apart from this, Ayton did a solid job of crashing the glass and securing second-chance opportunities. While shooting a highly efficient 12-14 from the field, the Lakers center demonstrated what he was capable of contributing on both ends of the floor.

LeBron James – A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 8-16 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 30 MIN

LeBron James may not have been the best performer for the Lakers on Friday night, but the superstar did a tremendous job as a contributor. With a solid outing to support the efforts of Doncic and Ayton, James found a way to impact the game.

Coming off a poor performance against the Cavaliers, James needed to get back in the groove. While attempting fewer shots from beyond the arc, the 41-year-old opted to put his head down and attack the basket to rack up some easy points, posting some highlight-worthy plays in the process.

Given that the Lakers were in a position to win early on, James didn’t have a major role to play heading into the second half. Still, by distributing the ball and scoring timely baskets, the forward ensured that the team remained in front.

Rui Hachimura – B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3-5 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-6 FT, 18 MIN

Rui Hachimura has been quite impressive since embracing his role as the first man off the bench. Although this has resulted in some terrific performances, tonight’s game against the Wizards was less impressive.

On paper, Hachimura still had a solid game. With 11 points in 18 minutes on efficient shooting splits, the forward played his role in helping the Lakers win. But considering that his impact on the win was minimal, the Lakers will hope to see greater contributions from him moving forward.

Jaxson Hayes – B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4-5 FG, 2-2 FT, 14 MIN

Jaxson Hayes has been particularly impressive lately. Despite possessing a limited skill set, Hayes has made a name for himself within the Lakers’ fan base as a hardworking center with upside off the bench.

Tonight’s game was no exception. Like Hachimura, Hayes played his role effectively, showcasing tremendous effort on the boards while also consistently being present as a lob threat in the dunker’s spot.

Considering that he only played 14 minutes in the game, there was little Hayes could have done to boost his figures. Given that he shot 4-5 from the field, too, it is safe to say that a grade of B seems justified.

Jarred Vanderbilt – B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 4 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3-5 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 16 MIN

Jarred Vanderbilt has been one of the Lakers’ most key contributors on the defensive end in the recent stretch. Although the forward had found himself out of the rotation at one point, his consistent effort and impact have made him a reliable asset.

Vanderbilt put the clamps on the Wizards’ offense, notching four steals in 16 minutes of play. Although he only logged a +7 off the bench, the eye test reveals that he played a more significant role in securing the win, though the Lakers could demand more from him on the rebounding end.

Jake LaRavia – C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 25 MIN

Jake LaRavia has been quite consistent when placed in the starting lineup this season. Unfortunately, Friday night’s game appears to be an outlier.

On a night when his offense wasn’t clicking, LaRavia found a way to remain relevant. While displaying tremendous activity on the rebounding end, LaRavia locked down on the defensive end, recording three steals and a block to stifle the Wizards’ scoring.

LaRavia’s reliability as a wing defender has led him to earn a meaningful role in the rotation. However, given his reputation as a two-way player, the Purple and Gold will expect more production from him on the offensive end.

Gabe Vincent – C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2-5 FG, 2-5 3PT, 18 MIN

Gabe Vincent did a solid job of contributing off the bench tonight, posting six points, two assists, and a steal for the game.

In comparison to his performances this season, Vincent had a strong display, primarily because he was able to knock down his shots from beyond the arc. But considering that the Lakers need this from him consistently, the franchise will hope that the veteran guard can build off this outing.

Drew Timme – D

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT, 16 MIN

Drew Timme has emerged as an asset in the frontcourt since joining the rotation. While demonstrating his versatile offensive skill set, the two-way signing posted four points and three assists in the game.

Timme has certainly earned more minutes in the rotation lately, but tonight’s game may have been an outlier. Given that the Lakers had put the game away early, Timme essentially earned minutes during extended garbage time. When factoring this in, his performance doesn’t seem as impressive.

Maxi Kleber – D

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2-2 FG, 5 MIN

Maxi Kleber has had an inconsistent role in the rotation this season, rarely making an appearance on the floor for the team. However, the forward showed tremendous effort on the boards against the Wizards, consistently fighting to retain possession and earn second-chance points.

In five minutes of activity, Kleber showcased himself as a savvy veteran. While his ability to contribute may be limited, he certainly wasn’t a liability.

Bronny James – D

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-3 FT, 5 MIN

Bronny James also made an appearance on Friday night against the Wizards. Although the sophomore guard was hounded by the Wizards’ defense even in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, James displayed poise and even threw down a thunderous dunk in transition.

Outside of this, however, James’ performance wasn’t noteworthy. While he managed to attempt three shots in the span of five minutes, the fact that he only knocked down one (the dunk) doesn’t bode well for his shot-making ability.

Dalton Knecht – D

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT, 5 MIN

After Dalton Knecht reportedly demanded a trade from the Lakers, there was a general expectation that the 24-year-old wing would showcase his talent in an attempt to boost his trade value. Unfortunately, this has not been the case.

Although he only played five minutes, Knecht appeared out of place. His hesitation to shoot after missing his first shot was telling, and his lack of presence on the court was felt.

While this could be a product of low confidence, it doesn’t help increase his value in the trade market.

Marcus Smart – D

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT, 27 MIN

Marcus Smart was probably the Lakers’ most disappointing player on Friday night. While the former DPOY can confidently hang his hat on his defensive contributions on most nights, his lack of impact on the offensive end negates his hard work.

In 27 minutes, Smart only posted three points and four assists, which isn’t necessarily an issue since he’s viewed as a tertiary scoring option. But his four costly turnovers presented him as a liability on the night.

Overall, this will be a game the veteran guard will hope to move on from.