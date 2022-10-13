Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Join The Lakers Pre-Game Huddle

The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't even started and Russell Westbrook is already involved in controversy, just when people thought he was over any issue he might have had with the Los Angeles Lakers. The point guard has been spotted acting up around his teammates, setting the alarms for fans. 

During the Los Angeles Lakers' recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Russ earned a lot of attention and not for the best reasons. The former NBA MVP has apparently forgotten everything he said during the offseason about helping his team in any way he can to win. 

Westbrook was acting indifferently around the rest of the Lakers players, looking like nothing mattered to him and he was just interested in doing what was best for him, which priorly got him a lot of criticism from fans and media members. 

Before the start of the game, Westbrook was all alone near the Lakers' bench while the rest of his teammates were together in their pre-game huddle. He was just by himself and even after they left the huddle, Russ went to talk with the coaches and ignored the rest of the team. 

Westbrook did greet LeBron James at the beginning, but it seems very strange that he didn't want to be with the rest of the team when they gathered for the huddle. This wasn't the only time Russ refused to join his teammates, as he did it later in the game when Patrick Beverley tried to give them some words as they got ready to defend

This is not a good signal for Westbrook, who has been linked with trade rumors again. The former NBA MVP could be dealt in a move for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers, and these attitudes could be the confirmation that he's on his way out of Los Angeles, or perhaps it's Russ showing the people that he doesn't want to be in Los Angeles anymore. 

Westbrook's relationship with the Lakers appears to be broken right now, and everything that Darvin Ham, Rob Pelinka, LeBron James, and even Patrick Beverley said about him is worth nothing right now. Perhaps things will change once the regular season starts, but this is not a good look for Russ, who keeps finding ways to get criticized by anybody. 

