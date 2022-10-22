Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters: "They Ain't Got No Shooters!"

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters: "They Ain't Got No Shooters!"

Entering the 2022-23 campaign, the Los Angeles Lakers were actually excited about where things could go. The hope was that, after a long break and a new coach, the Lakers would be able to find their footing and develop chemistry together in the Western Conference.

But after two quick losses in their first two games of the season, it became clear that before any redemption arc can be reached, changes are going to have to be made.

Shaquille O'Neal Says Lakers Are Liked A Gated Community Due To Lack of Shooting

For one, they desperately need some shooting. Speaking on his podcast this week, Shaquille O'Neal expressed L.A.'s need for shooters and called them 'gated community gangsters' for their lack of long-distance snipers.

"They are like a community where I live, they have no shooters," Shaq said. "They are like Gated Community Gangsters. They ain't go no shooters. They have no snooters. I could leave my door open, I could walk around in my underwear. When they get outside the gates they talk hard but inside the gate? they ain't got no shooters."

Outside of their big three, the Lakers really don't have anyone who can reliably produce at the NBA level. Between Lonnie Walker, Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves, and Kendrick Nunn, there isn't a whole lot of scoring coming from that supporting cast, much less from the outside.

In truth, no matter how good the big three players, there just isn't enough shooting on the team to confidently say the Lakers have any shot of competing with the elites.

"Last year and this year, what they’re putting around LeBron is an embarrassment," said Charles Barkley. "Last year, they put them [old] geezers around him. Somebody is not doing their job in Los Angeles. Period.”

The Lakers’ roster was an upgrade compared to last season as they added the likes of Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dennis Schroder, Scotty Pippen Jr., Max Christie, Cole Swider, Matt Ryan. Last year, they had Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, and Carmelo Anthony, who were some of the older players in the league.

In the end, O'Neal wasn't too far off with his analogy. While the Lakers may look and talk like a team that's going places, fans shouldn't be fooled: they are doomed to fail.

Unless Rob Pelinka can add some shooting, this season may just be set to be worse than the last one.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters: "They Ain't Got No Shooters!"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters: "They Ain't Got No Shooters!"

By Nico Martinez
Adam Silver
NBA Media

Adam Silver Could Reportedly Begin Process To Combat NBA Tanking Issue: "We Put Teams On Notice..."

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Gets Confronted By A Fan, Lakers Star Responds Back And The Fan Takes A U-Turn ''Westbrook You Suck A**"

By Nico Martinez
Jaylen Brown Warns Teammates About Celtics Having A Target On Their Back: "Teams Are Going To Get Their Best Punch Every Single Night, So We Can’t Be Surprised."
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Warns Teammates About Celtics Having A Target On Their Back: "Teams Are Going To Get Their Best Punch Every Single Night, So We Can’t Be Surprised."

By Orlando Silva
pat pg13
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Trolls Paul George On Social Media, Accuses PG Of Punching Him In The Face

By Orlando Silva
Juan Toscano Anderson Shows Support To Russell Westbrook By Wearing His Jersey Post-Practice
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Shows Support To Russell Westbrook By Wearing His Jersey Post-Practice

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Speculates About Jordan Poole Provoking Draymond Green Before Getting Punched In The Face: "When You Come In Running Your Mouth, You Got To Get Checked And In My 19 Years, I Checked A Lot Of Players."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Speculates About Jordan Poole Provoking Draymond Green Before Getting Punched In The Face: "When You Come In Running Your Mouth, You Got To Get Checked And In My 19 Years, I Checked A Lot Of Players."

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson On How Dangerous The Cavaliers Were For The Warriors In The Finals: "That Was A Nasty Big 3, Man. They All Brought The Best Out Of Each Other."
NBA Media

Klay Thompson On How Dangerous The Cavaliers Were For The Warriors In The Finals: "That Was A Nasty Big 3, Man. They All Brought The Best Out Of Each Other."

By Orlando Silva
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Has 0 Assists In Two Games This Season, Is He The Most Selfish Player On The Los Angeles Lakers?

By Orlando Silva
Video: Ben Simmons Didn't Want To Let Anyone Touch The Ball Until The NBA Referees Reversed The Call
NBA Media

Video: Ben Simmons Didn't Want To Let Anyone Touch The Ball Until The NBA Referees Reversed The Call

By Aaron Abhishek
clarkson lakers
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season

By Lee Tran
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
NBA Media

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

By Aaron Abhishek
Jason Kidd Believes Ja Morant Is Special And All Eyes Will Be On Him
NBA Media

Jason Kidd Believes Ja Morant Is Special And All Eyes Will Be On Him

By Aaron Abhishek
Doug Collins Revealed What Michael Jordan Said To Him After Scoring 97 Points In 2 Games As A 41-Year-Old: "I Told You I Can Still Play."
NBA Media

Doug Collins Revealed What Michael Jordan Said To Him After Scoring 97 Points In 2 Games As A 41-Year-Old: "I Told You I Can Still Play."

By Divij Kulkarni
Gorgeous Taylor Rooks Keeps Delighting Fans During The NBA Opening Week: "Back Like You Never Left!"
NBA Media

Gorgeous Taylor Rooks Keeps Delighting Fans During The NBA Opening Week: "Back Like You Never Left!"

By Orlando Silva