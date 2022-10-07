Shareef O'Neal Claims He Has Cleared His Differences With Father Shaquille O'Neal Over Entering NBA Draft: "He Wanted Me To Stay In School. I Wanted To Better Myself Through This."

Shaquille O'Neal was perhaps one of the best players in the league in his prime. With 4 championships and 3 Finals MVP trophies and an MVP trophy, it is safe to say that Diesel left his mark in the league. Although he might have retired, the O'Neal legacy might carry on with his son, Shareef O'Neal.

Shareef, who played for LSU for the past three years, declared for the 2022 NBA draft. Although he did not get drafted, the forward was brought into the Los Angeles Lakers summer league roster. But the 22-year-old could not impress much and failed to notch a roster spot in the Lakers. All hope is not lost though as O'Neal will now play for NBA G-league Ignite.

Shareef O'Neal Reveals Shaq Wasn't The Happiest With His Decision To Declare For Draft

Although Shareef now finds himself in the G-League Ignite, the 22-year-old recently revealed his father, Shaquille O'Neal, wasn't the happiest that his son declared for the draft. Instead, Shaq wanted Shareef to continue at LSU and develop his game there.

"He wanted me to stay in school. I wanted to better myself through this... He knows I'm working out with teams. But I'm not going to lie, we ain't talked about this. I'm kind of just going through it. He didn't do any pre-draft workouts; he just got straight on the, so it's a different grind."

Shareef later revealed that he and his father have cleared the differences between themselves regarding his decision.

"Once we came to an agreement, he got on my side... He was like, 'You're my son. I'm going to support you no matter what.' He's helped me a lot through these past few months. I think it made us closer than ever. I feel like my whole family got even closer."

While Shareef might have made a bold decision to play in the G-league, his decision might eventually pay off. Given that the G-League hosts some of the best young talents in the league, the 22-year-old has one of the best platforms to develop his game. With a 6'10" frame, Shareef has all the tools to succeed in the league. Can he develop his game, though? This remains to be seen.