Steeve Ho You Fat Talks About His Legendary Name After Newfound Fame: "Sharing The Name. It's A Beautiful Thing."

The game between the G League Ignite and France's Metropolitans 92 was an incredibly competitive matchup that put on display the talents of the 2 top picks for the 2023 Draft. Victor Wembanyama had an incredible night for the Metropolitans, but Scoot Henderson's Ignite came away with the win based on some incredible playmaking and shotmaking from Scoot.

However, one of the biggest stories coming out of the game was about French player Steeve Ho You Fat. Like any jersey, his last name is spelled out on the back, causing fans and commentators to lose it over the funny last name. The player himself has finally commented on all the attention he has been getting for his name and how the jokes don't bother him, as his name pays tribute to his mixed culture. 

“Chinese people don’t like to mix [marriages]. I’m Black, it’s a Chinese name, so it’s not easy to talk about that,” Ho You Fat said. “But that’s it. I’m proud of my name, I’m proud of who I am. I’m proud of my dad and my mom.”

“Life is life. I see life in my way, but it’s not the truth. Meeting people [teaches] me that. There’s so many ways to live life. You have to be open-minded. Everything that comes to me is pure pleasure. Even negative things,” Ho You Fat said. “There’s always something to learn. So, I try to learn everything and try to have a good time. And I’m happy. It’s a choice for me. It’s a choice. I could stay at home in my country. But no. I’m here. Traveling the world. Sharing the name. It’s a beautiful thing.” (h/t Yahoo)

Steeve Ho You Fat may have a name that many find amusing but the story behind it is inspiring, considering the racism and the negative comments the player has faced over his long basketball career.

When Is The Next Time We Will See Steeve On The Court?

The Metropolitans will rematch against G League Ignite on 6 October in what will be a highly anticipated matchup. The teams put on a fantastic show in their first game and the Metropolitans will be looking forward to getting a comeback win.

The game will give scouts another chance to make their player reports on Wembanyama and Henderson. While Scoot will be accessible to them in the G League for scouting reasons, Wembanyama will return to playing in France for the season, so people will maximize the chance to see him in this setting.  

