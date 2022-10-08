Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith Called Victor Wembanyama A 'Poor Man's Taller Version' Of Kevin Durant: "He's Got A J. He's Got A Perimeter Game... But He's Rail Thin."

Stephen A. Smith Called Victor Wembanyama A 'Poor Man's Taller Version' Of Kevin Durant: "He's Got A J. He's Got A Perimeter Game... But He's Rail Thin."

Victor Wembanyama has made an impression that people are unlikely to forget most suspect that the NBA is going to see a record number of teams tanking for the first overall pick next season. The Frenchman scored more than 35 points in both games against the G League Ignite, grabbing monster numbers of blocks as well. And his skill set is one that no one has ever seen in a 7'5" player. 

Wembanyama might be the most special talent to enter the league since LeBron James, he certainly has all the tools at his disposal to do so. And with all eyes on next season's draft, there's a lot of conversation about what Wembanyama might achieve in the league already. Some analysts are quite high on him, but not everyone, with certain concerns being raised as well. 

Stephen A. Smith Compared Victor Wembanyama To Kevin Durant, Called Him A Poor Man's Version

Stephen A. Smith is an outspoken analyst, to say the least, and he always has something intense to say on just about any topic that he is asked about. So when conversation about Victor Wembanyama invariably made it to his notice, his take on it was surprisingly a lot more reserved than might have been expected. 

"When I think about this kid right here, he seems to me to be a poor man’s taller version of the great Kevin Durant. He’s got ball-handling skills. He’s got a J. He’s got a perimeter game. He can get to the hole. He has those skills. But he’s rail thin,” Smith said.

“And then that makes me think of Greg Oden. It makes me think of Sam Bowie. It makes me think of Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in this past June’s draft that ain’t even playing this year because he’s out injured. We’ve seen big dudes who were relatively skinny … there is some trepidation. Of course, you gotta take this dude No. 1 at 7-foot-4 with those skills … but it worries me."

Injury is indeed the only real concern with Wembanyama, he is a freak of nature in every sense of the word. Talents like him don't come around very often, and even though really tall players have been prone to injury in the past, that doesn't mean it will be the same for Wembanyama. If he stays healthy, there's no telling just what he'll be able to achieve in the NBA. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen A. Smith Called Victor Wembanyama A 'Poor Man's Taller Version' Of Kevin Durant: "He's Got A J. He's Got A Perimeter Game... But He's Rail Thin."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Called Victor Wembanyama A 'Poor Man's Taller Version' Of Kevin Durant: "He's Got A J. He's Got A Perimeter Game... But He's Rail Thin."

By Divij Kulkarni
Space Jam Extra Revealed Michael Jordan Talked Trash To Him After Hitting A Shot In His Face: "Get The F**k Off The Court."
NBA Media

Space Jam Extra Revealed Michael Jordan Talked Trash To Him After Hitting A Shot In His Face: "Get The F**k Off The Court."

By Divij Kulkarni
Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident: "If You Can't Handle Him Talking S**t, That's On You."
NBA Media

Stephen Jackson Says Draymond Green Needs To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "He Gotta Fix That Situation."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Roasted LeBron James' Golf Game On Social Media: "I Can't Believe His Swings Are As Awful As Mine."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roasted LeBron James' Golf Game On Social Media: "I Can't Believe His Swings Are As Awful As Mine."

By Divij Kulkarni
Redeem Team Coach Mike Krzyzewski Says It Was A Jealous-Free Zone Between Kobe Bryant And The Rest Of The Team: "It's Not Just That Kobe Made Them Better, They Made Kobe Better."
NBA Media

Redeem Team Coach Mike Krzyzewski Says It Was A Jealous-Free Zone Between Kobe Bryant And The Rest Of The Team: "It's Not Just That Kobe Made Them Better, They Made Kobe Better."

By Divij Kulkarni
John Hollinger Calls Victor Wembanyama A 'Unicorn Among Unicorns': "The Unholy Melding Of The Best Traits Of Ralph Sampson, Kristaps Porzingis And Dirk Nowitzki."
NBA Media

John Hollinger Calls Victor Wembanyama A 'Unicorn Among Unicorns': "The Unholy Melding Of The Best Traits Of Ralph Sampson, Kristaps Porzingis And Dirk Nowitzki."

By Orlando Silva
Jordan Poole Allegedly Bragged About His Contract Extension While Trash Talking Draymond Green: "You Know What It Is, Draymond."
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Allegedly Bragged About His Contract Extension While Trash Talking Draymond Green: "You Know What It Is, Draymond."

By Orlando Silva
Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."
NBA Media

Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."

By Orlando Silva
Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."
NBA Media

Members Of Warriors Were Surprised By "Bad Intentions" Behind Draymond Green's Punch On Jordan Poole After Watching Video Of Incident: "That Wasn't The Draymond They Knew."

By Lee Tran
Draymond Green Repeatedly Called Jordan Poole 'A B*tch' For Calling Fouls Before Hitting Poole In The Face
NBA Media

Draymond Green Repeatedly Called Jordan Poole 'A B*tch' For Calling Fouls Before Hitting Poole In The Face

By Orlando Silva
Former NBA Player Called Out Draymond Green For Fighting Jordan Poole On 'Safe Ground': "At Delilah With Tristan When He Open Hand Slapped Him, He Ain't Do Nothing In Front Of LeBron And Drake."
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Called Out Draymond Green For Fighting Jordan Poole On 'Safe Ground' In A Deleted Tweet: "At Delilah With Tristan When He Open Hand Slapped Him, He Ain't Do Nothing In Front Of LeBron And Drake."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal Discussed Their First Physical Fight In 2018: "You Looked At And Said, 'Okay, This Motherf***er Crazy.'"
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal Discussed Their First Physical Fight In 2018: "You Looked And Said, 'Okay, This Motherf***er Crazy.'"

By Divij Kulkarni
Richard Jefferson Claims He Would Have Fired The Entire Video Staff After Clash Video Between Draymond and Poole Goes Viral
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Claims He Would Have Fired The Entire Video Staff After Clash Video Between Draymond And Poole Goes Viral

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans Roast Draymond Green After Old Clip Of Him Saying He Won't Punch Someone On The Basketball Court Goes Viral: "This Aged Like Milk."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Draymond Green After Old Clip Of Him Saying He Won't Punch Someone On The Basketball Court Goes Viral: "This Aged Like Milk."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team

By Divij Kulkarni
The 10 Biggest NBA Trades Since 2010
NBA

The 10 Biggest NBA Trades Since 2010

By Nick Mac