Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.

Recently, LeBron James admitted that the Los Angeles Lakers don't have enough shooting on the roster. That is obviously a true statement, but Stephen A. Smith recently criticized LeBron James in response to the things said, noting that LeBron James was one of the people who actively encouraged the Lakers to trade away their 3PT shooters for Russell Westbrook.

“By the way LeBron, You had Kyle Kuzma. You had Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. They were members of the championship team, who by the way can put up buckets from the perimeter. “And you were one of the people that encouraged the Lakers to unload that, so you could get a brother in Russell Westbrook that you yourself was on the court in Houston, in the bubble, in the playoffs against them saying he with us. Every time he had the ball.”

There is no doubt that Stephen A. Smith has a good point about LeBron James being part of the reason that the Los Angeles Lakers didn't have elite shooters on the roster. In fact, it was reported that GM Rob Pelinka wanted to trade for Buddy Hield in 2021, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis both preferred for the team to get Russell Westbrook.

"Rob Pelinka wanted to and planned to trade for Buddy Hield but James & Davis encouraged him to go after Westbrook."



It is fair to say that Russell Westbrook has not been a good fit with the Los Angeles Lakers thus far. With this premise, it's also fair to say that LeBron James shares some blame in the situation with the Lakers' shooting currently.

However, LeBron James clearly didn't make the final decision on making the trade for Russell Westbrook. That decision was Rob Pelinka's, and he obviously followed through with it. Hopefully, though, we see the team find a way to get more shooting on the roster and improve the team.

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Still Bounce Back

There is no question that the start of the season has been rough for the Los Angeles Lakers thus far. However, if they start shooting better as the season goes on, they could still be a solid team that makes the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers have the star power and the defense to win a championship right now. There's no question that they do need players who can knock down perimeter shots though, and perhaps we'll see them make a move later on in the season for that type of player.