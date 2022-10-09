Stephen A. Smith Says He's Very Cautious When Women Approach Him: "I Wonder Who Sent Them."

Stephen A. Smith has been making headlines in recent days, as the controversial ESPN analyst is promoting his new book while talking about the hottest topics in the NBA right now. The veteran journalist is always entertaining to see and listen to, especially when it comes to serious matters that show his more human side and not the character he's built on TV.

Recently, Smith made a big appearance on Jake Paul's show, where he was asked if he practiced anilingus on his sexual partners or if it was the way around, sending everybody into a frenzy with the info he was somehow forced to share.

Moreover, Smith stopped by the Breakfast Club to discuss a variety of topics. However, the Ime Udoka scandal was atop that list, as Smith opened up on his thoughts about that situation and how it can affect Udoka's future in the NBA.

Stephen A. Smith Says He's Very Cautious When Women Approach Him

At some point, he talked about being smart enough to decline certain propositions, putting himself under the spotlight and revealing that whenever a lady tries to approach him, he's extremely careful about it. He knows he has a reputation, and many would try to destroy that, which makes Stephen A. reject women (17:57).

"They're gonna come at you in a variety of ways. I've been in situations where I've been propositioned, covering the NBA playoffs, the NBA Finals, and I'm not saying this is exactly what happened, but I wonder who sent them. Because the women were a little bit too aggressive. I'm like, 'I don't look like Godzilla, but I know I ain't that damn attractive. This is a little bit too aggressive here. I mean, why they're acting like they got to get with me?' Something's fishy about it. I didn't know, but you had that suspicion and that intuition. You gotta be like, 'this is a little too good to be true. Something ain't right about this.'"

Stephen A. has been caught shooting his shot mercilessly, but he knows when things are getting too far too fast, which sets the alarms on for him. The veteran reporter is always advising players to stay away from things that will affect and ruin their careers, and he applies to same to his.

He's not at the same level of stardom as NBA players, but he still gets attention from people who try to bring him down. When that happens, he's ready to dodge the bullet and go about his life, something difficult for many, especially athletes.