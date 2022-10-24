Skip to main content

Stephen Curry On What Young Warriors Players Should Learn After Nearly Blowing A 26-Point Lead Against The Kings: "We Make It Look Easy At Times, And That’s Built Over A Decade Of Work And Reps. It’s Really Hard To Win In This League."

The Golden State Warriors are one of the best franchises in the NBA and a lot of its credit goes to the organization for always believing in their young guys and giving them time to develop into legitimate stars. They did so with the original trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

The trio paid back the Warriors by leading the team to four NBA Championships over the last eight seasons. Now, in the 2022-23 NBA season, the original trio has now become a veteran group.

The Dubs already have the next crop of stars ready and head coach Steve Kerr has been making sure that the young lads on the team get minutes from time to time. But that decision nearly cost the Warriors their most recent game against the Sacramento Kings.

Stephen Curry's Message To The Young Players On The Warriors

Curry went off in the second half of the game and gave the Warriors a pretty comfortable lead. But things went south for the Dubs during the fourth quarter of the game. The Warriors were leading the game with 26 points at one point, so coach Kerr decided to let the young guys have some game time.

However, the Kings took advantage of that opportunity and closed the gap. Although the Warriors ended up winning the game with a score of 130-125, it was an unnecessarily close affair. Following the close matchup, Curry had a message for the young guys on the roster.

"That’s part of the growth of young guys trying to understand how hard it is to win in this league. ... We make it look easy at times, and that’s built over a decade of work and reps. It’s really hard to win in this league, and to sustain that. 48 minutes is a long time. You have to feel it and get exposed a little bit to understand what it means to win."

It's indeed true that the Warriors can make winning look easy at times. But that came after years of hard work and honing their skills. The current veterans of the Dubs have gone through that and it's good to know that they are willing to teach that to the young guys on the team.

