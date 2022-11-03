Credit: Fadeaway World

Steve Kerr isn't happy with NBA referees after they constantly punished Jordan Poole over carry violations. The Golden State Warriors head coach was very vocal against these calls after Poole got them three times during the Dubs' loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Poole didn't have the easiest night with the referees, and they made life hard for him. Following the game, a lot of people complained about it, including Steve Kerr, who went off on referees and the league in general for taking this approach after all these years.

The Warriors aren't going through a good moment right now, and many people have voiced their concerns about it. Among other things, Kerr talked about Poole and the carry violations, calling out the league.

Steve Kerr Says Allen Iverson Is Responsible For Referees Not Calling Carry Violations Anymore

The 4x NBA champion coach used Allen Iverson to explain how things have changed in the league since the Answer became a big figure.

“The reality of it is NBA players have been carrying the ball for 30 years. And I’m not making a joke,” Kerr said. “I mean, Allen Iverson changed the whole game with his crossover move because it was a blatant carry, but it was such an incredible move and so fun to watch that he changed the game with it. And everybody started to do it. “And now, the hesitation crossover is a staple in the game. Some are more egregious than others, but the bottom line is you might see one carry call every three games. And all of a sudden we get three on one player in one game, including two that aren’t even involved in a play where he’s gaining an advantage. It was very bizarre.”

Kerr talked about one email sent to every team in the league, but they didn't mention the carry violation.

“I finally did read the email today and there was nothing in it about carrying violations,” Kerr said on 95.7 The Game’s "Damon and Ratto” on Wednesday. “So I think the whole email thing was just a rumor.”

Poole wasn't happy with the officiating of this game, and Kerr wasn't any different. The head coach is always ready to defend his players, and this time wasn't the exception. The Dubs are still trying to bounce back amid a rough start to the season, and it seems like they need to make some changes before reaching the level they want to reach.