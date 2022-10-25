Steve Kerr Believes Andrew Wiggins Is Playing His Best Basketball Ever: "I Don’t Think He’s Ever Looked More Confident"

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are a team that has the unique luxury of playing players making over $30 million as role-players, something that will be true for Andrew Wiggins for the third season in a row. Wiggins was traded to the Warriors while on a max rookie extension that saw him be handsomely paid to be a simple 3-and-D wing for Golden State.

After last year's championship and Wiggins proving to everyone that he is a very dangerous player, the Warriors extended his contract as the player gave them a massive discount to play for $24 million next season. However, getting the contract distraction out of the way has allowed Wiggins to come out as the second-best player for the Warriors behind Stephen Curry, drawing huge praise from his coach, Steve Kerr.

“This is the best I’ve ever seen Wiggins,” Kerr said Monday. “He used that momentum he gained a year ago to springboard into this season and I don’t think he’s ever looked more confident not only in his own game but with what we’re doing, the way we play.” (h/t East Bay Times)

Through the first 3 games, Wiggins has averaged 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. While the Warriors have gotten off to a shaky start without the depth they enjoyed last season, Andrew Wiggins is looking like he is in inspired form.

How Andrew Wiggins Changed The Dynastic Golden State Warriors

The Warriors dynasty looked over in 2019 when Kevin Durant left and the team could only replace him by adding a ball-dominant point guard in D'Angelo Russell. The Warriors would move D'Lo for Andrew Wiggins, who at the time was considered a failure as a No. 1 overall pick and someone who won't live up to his potential.

Trading D'Lo away not only brought the Warriors Wiggins, but also the draft pick that became Jonathan Kuminga, the player the team hopes can be Draymond Green's long-term replacement.

Wiggins is also the best perimeter defender on the squad, giving the Warriors' a crucial dimension on the court that they have missed in recent years. Securing the 2022 championship proved to the world that the Warriors just might be getting started, and Wiggins is going to be on the ride for the long run.