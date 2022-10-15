Skip to main content

Andrew Wiggins Has Agreed To A Four-Year, $109 Million Contract Extension With The Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins was without a doubt one of the best players on the Golden State Warriors 2022 championship team. His two-way play was one of the reasons the team managed to make the Finals. Andrew Wiggins averaged 17.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 2.2 APG for the Warriors during the 2021-22 regular season.

It seems as though the Golden State Warriors understand Andrew Wiggins' contributions to the team and how much he truly brings to the table. A recent report by Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews of ESPN has revealed that the Warriors and Wiggins have agreed on a four-year, $109 million extension.

Reporting with Kendra Andrews: Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Wiggins is now tied to the Warriors for five-years, $143 million.

There is no doubt that this is a good extension from both Andrew Wiggins' and the Golden State Warriors' perspectives. The Golden State Warriors lock in their All-Star forward for the long term with a team-friendly extension, while Andrew Wiggins still gets more than $100 million in guaranteed money, and the chance to continue playing winning basketball with the team that he just won a championship with.

With Andrew Wiggins' and Jordan Poole's extensions, the only key member of the Golden State Warriors that isn't locked in for the long term is Draymond Green. We will see if that ends up changing at some point in the future.

Hopefully, we see Andrew Wiggins play well for the Golden State Warriors next season. There's no doubt that Wiggins had the most productive year he's ever had with the Warriors, and it'll be interesting to see how good he is for the rest of his tenure with the team.

