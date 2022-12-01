Suns GM Explains Why Devin Booker Deserves To Be The MVP This Season

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA MVP is an award that is arguably the most coveted individual award after the Finals MVP. It's a sign of total greatness, as it means you are the best player in the NBA and your performances over the season have validated that fact. This year's MVP race has featured the likes of Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and more.

One name that has been left out, despite the player being the No. 1 option on the team leading the Western Conference. That is Devin Booker on the Phoenix Suns. Suns' GM James Jones has explained why Book deserves to be named the MVP this season.

“When I came in, he was a really talented young player who was just dying to win, dying to contribute to any way possible to winning and now I see a young man who understands he’s the key to an extended run of winning. He’s able to do it from so many different ways. Rebounding the ball, defending, shooting, playmaking. Inside and on the post, midrange, from 3, off the dribble. He’s become a complete player.” “I think that’s why he’s rightfully in the conversation for MVP. Without him, we’re nowhere near where we are today.” (h/t Clutch Points)

After these comments, Booker had his best performance of the season by dropping 51 points in 3 quarters against the Chicago Bulls. Booker missed 5 total shots during the game, ensuring his name isn't left out of the MVP conversations.

Is This Devin Booker's Year?

The Phoenix Suns have been a great team over the last 2 seasons. They made the NBA Finals in 2021 and blew a 2-0 lead to the Milwaukee Bucks, casting doubts on their ability to win when it mattered most. Blowing a 2-0 lead to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 Playoffs.

This season, Booker is leading the Suns without Chris Paul by his side, as the star has missed 10 consecutive games due to injury. If the Suns keep this pace up and Booker continues to keep his scoring average of 29.0 points up, it might be Booker's time to emerge as the league MVP.

