Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy During Twitter Live: "She Is So Hot And Beautiful"

Taylor Rooks has become one of the favorite female reporters for NBA fans. Besides his young and fresh style, and the way she interacts with players, Taylor knows what she talks about, and that's really important nowadays. Moreover, she's very gorgeous, and the public is well aware of that.

Besides her one-on-one interviews on Bleacher Report, Rooks is also a talent of NBA Twitter Live, where she interacts with fans, discusses the most important topics of the league, and generally shares good vibes with the public.

Tuesday night wasn't any different, as Rooks had the chance to talk with Klay Thompson and see the ring the shooting guard received while getting the 'exclusive' of Klay announcing that the 5th ring is coming soon.

Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy During Twitter Live

But, besides the Warriors and their ring night, Rooks herself stole the show. While announcing the last night's edition of NBA Twitter Live, the young reporter shared a short but entertaining video that made the rounds around Twitter. Many fans reacted to it, sending many messages to Rooks, celebrating her beauty and revealing how they felt about the same.

Taylor Rooks has earned a spot in the heart of NBA fans and nothing can change that. She's constantly amazing them, especially on social media with her charisma, beautiful smile and good attitude.

Even before the start of everything, she greeted a fan outside Chase Center, saying 'hi' effusively, showing how cool she is.

We've seen a lot of female talents that might be good at their jobs, but aren't that loved by the public. Rooks appears to have both and the sky's the limit for her right now. The league is back, and we'll see her a lot more and fans will be happy to be entertained by Taylor.