Skip to main content

The Los Angeles Lakers Are The Only NBA Team That Hasn't Won A Road Game

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Lakers Are Officially Anthony Davis' Team, Fans Agree After AD's 3rd Explosive 30-Point Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has been poor over the course of the season, and they currently have a 5-11 record. There's no doubt that the team is a long way from getting to the playoffs right now.

A recent fact posted by Sportskeeda showed just how bad the Los Angeles Lakers have been thus far this season. As of right now, the Los Angeles Lakers are the only team in the NBA that has not yet won a road game. Though Anthony Davis has played amazingly as of late, it is clear that he alone cannot carry the Los Angeles Lakers to the playoffs.

It remains to be seen if the Los Angeles Lakers will manage to turn their season around. They will likely be able to win a road game at some point, as soon as today against the San Antonio Spurs. However, this stat is definitely reflective of the Los Angeles Lakers' early struggles.

The Los Angeles Lakers Need To Make A Trade

For the Los Angeles Lakers to be more competitive, they need to make a trade to improve their roster. Recently, it was reported that they have an interest in Knicks point guard Derrick Rose.

The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in trading for a $43 million All-Star and former MVP. Heavy.com senior insider Sean Deveney spoke to an Eastern Conference executive who stated the Lakers “have always had interest” in New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose, who is available in trade talks.

“He is always going to be the good soldier and he might not even want out of New York just because he and Thibs are so tight,” the exec told Deveney. “But he’s going to want to play at some point and he is going to want a chance to win. The Lakers have always had interest, but there is no way to make that deal work now with the contracts they have.”

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers are exploring all potential options to improve their team. They have also been linked to guard Terry Rozier, and it is clear that the team is trying to add veteran guards who understand their role.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers find a way to make a trade. The team already has a fair amount of talent on the roster, and a trade could help them turn their season around

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lakers Are Officially Anthony Davis' Team, Fans Agree After AD's 3rd Explosive 30-Point Game
NBA Media

The Los Angeles Lakers Are The Only NBA Team That Hasn't Won A Road Game

By Lee Tran
Charles Barkley Heavily Criticizes Nets' Lack Of Mental Toughness After Big Loss vs. Sixers
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Heavily Criticizes Nets' Lack Of Mental Toughness After Big Loss vs. Sixers

By Orlando Silva
Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built
NBA Media

Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers

By Orlando Silva
Ja Morant
NBA Media

Ja Morant Denies He's Human In Flaming Statement

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia

By Orlando Silva
Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message To Mavericks Fans Who Think He'll Leave The Team
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message To Mavericks Fans Who Think He'll Leave The Team

By Orlando Silva
NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela
NBA Media

NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela

By Nico Martinez
The First NBA Thanksgiving Was In 1949: 5 Games, Including A 5 Overtime Thriller
NBA Media

The First NBA Thanksgiving Was In 1949: 5 Games, Including A 5 Overtime Thriller

By Titan Frey
Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan: “I Never Knew Him Or His Family."
Entertainment

Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan: “I Never Knew Him Or His Family."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Blasts The Brooklyn Nets After 'Atrocious' Performance Against 76ers
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Blasts The Brooklyn Nets After 'Atrocious' Performance Against 76ers

By Nico Martinez
Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kawhi Leonard And Calls Him Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kawhi Leonard And Calls Him Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry Explains How Michael Jordan's Leadership Style Inspired Him
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Explains How Michael Jordan's Leadership Style Inspired Him

By Divij Kulkarni
5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan
NBA Media

5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya