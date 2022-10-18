Skip to main content

Tracy McGrady's Cold Reaction To LeBron James Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record: "It's Just Longevity, Man"

NBA's opening night is upon us, with the regular season beginning in earnest on Tuesday. One of the marquee games involves LeBron James and Stephen Curry going head-to-head with one another as the Lakers face the Warriors. And while the aim for both teams will be to win a championship, there are also other things for the stars on both teams to focus on. 

For LeBron James, this could be quite the monumental season. He needs to average just over 16 points per game to break one of the most difficult-to-break records in the entire NBA. James is just river 1,000 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the all-time regular season points scored tally, and it's expected that he could break that record by January or February. 

The King has spoken about what it would mean to break the record before, and it will certainly be a significant milestone in his career. One that could add to his case of being considered the greatest of all time. And even though he doesn't have much to do with Kareem as a person, passing what was once considered to be an unassailable record will be talked about by everyone connected to the NBA. 

Tracy McGrady Reacted To LeBron James Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record

Tracy McGrady was one of the NBA's best scorers in his prime, and if he had been able to stay healthy, he would have made waves in the all-time scoring list as well. So he knows exactly what it means for LBJ to be breaking this record. But because of that, McGrady was also not surprised by the fact that James would break the record, his reaction was completely matter-of-fact

“[LeBron] He’s gonna break it,” McGrady said. “It says that one, he had a long career. His healthy, it’s just longevity, man! I won’t be surprised if he break it. The guy is one of the most durable players we have in the league.”

When everything is said and done, longevity is the term that will be most associated with LeBron James. The fact that he has been able to stay at the top for as long as he has is what makes the King unique and special. And it's a credit to him and how he has taken care of his body that he now stands at the cusp of something so unprecedented.

