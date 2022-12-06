Skip to main content

Trae Young's Former Teammate Tells Him To Mature Amidst Nate McMillan Conflict: "He Can't Do This."

Trae Young Is Hyped After Hearing LeBron James Played In The Drew League: "I'm Jumping In A Game Soon"

Trae Young is one of the best point guards in the league, and there is no doubt that he is an elite offensive player in the league. He is well-known for his combination of shooting and playmaking, and Young is currently averaging 27.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG, and 9.6 APG for the Atlanta Hawks.

Recently, it was reported that Trae Young chose to miss the Atlanta Hawks' game against the Denver Nuggets due to an altercation with Nate McMillan. There is no doubt that his missing that game was disappointing for Hawks fans, even though the team still managed to get a win.

Chandler Parsons has recently claimed that Trae Young needs to "mature a little bit" amidst his altercation with Nate McMillan. He also pointed out that he didn't like McMillan's solution, where he forced Trae Young to choose between coming off the bench and missing the entire game.

"Nobody likes shoot around... But it's more of like a walkthrough, going through offensive sets. Trae, he can't do this, he's my guy.. [The Hawks] have invested way too much in him, they've given him the keys... this is his fifth season... you can't let your teammates down."

“I also don’t like the idea of McMillan saying like, ‘You can come off the bench or don’t show up to the arena. Giving your star player these days an ultimatum probably is not the best idea either.”

“Trae’s gotta mature a little bit. He’s also been through issues and got Lloyd Pierce pretty much fired. The fact that h… I think he’s gotta be bigger in this situation.”

There is no doubt that Trae Young's actions were not well received by a lot of people. In fact, it seems as though there are some within the Hawks organization itself that think he needs to grow from this.

Hawks Personnel Believe Trae Young Needs To Be A Better Face Of The Franchise

Though Trae Young has shown leadership in the past by leading the Atlanta Hawks to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, it seems as though the Atlanta Hawks still want him to become a "more productive and positive face of the franchise" after this recent incident.

With the team currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, sources with knowledge of the situation said McMillan’s job is safe. As all involved are well aware, Young and McMillan will need to reinvigorate their relationship moving forward if the Hawks are going to become a true contender again. And key personnel around the team believe that Young simply must find a way to become a more productive and positive face of the franchise.

Hopefully, Trae Young is able to grow from his altercation with Nate McMillan. Disagreements happen between everyone, and hopefully, both people are able to move forward and focus on winning a championship with the Hawks.

It remains to be seen if the Atlanta Hawks manage to make a deep playoff run this year. They are definitely a talented team, and we'll see how well they do going forward.

