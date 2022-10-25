Trail Blazers Star Damian Lillard, Who Is In Red Hot Form, Sends A Strong Message After 4-0 Start

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Before the start of the 2022-23 season, nobody gave a second thought to Damian Lillard or the Portland Trail Blazers. While everyone recognized the talent of Lillard, there were some major questions about the supporting cast, namely about if guys like Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, and Jusuf Nurkic would provide enough to keep the Blazers near the top.

But through an impressive 4-game win streak to start the season, the Blazers have shocked everyone. And with the league on notice, Damian Lillard took it upon himself to send a message of wisdom on social media.

We should all lead with respect … For ourselves and others. Love and light

Damian Lillard Remains Committed To Bringing A Championship To Portland

Despite a strong push to abandon the Blazers and join a big-market team, Dame has stayed in Portland and has (so far) made good on his promise to stay with the team. And while nobody gave them a shot initially, it is Lillard's determination and leadership that has made all the difference for the Blazers this year.

“I want to win as a Trail Blazer,” Lillard said. “I want to win a championship where I am. I don’t think I would feel the same joy and happiness if I did it elsewhere. I would be happy, no doubt. Like winning a chip, you get that experience. But I know how I want it.”



“The way I look at it is I grew up in that type of environment: You got to be for your family, you got to be for your people,” he said. “That’s just what my family stood for. My dad, my mom, my brother, my cousins, and my grandparents, uncles, aunties: I’ve seen plenty of my family members have arguments and disagreements. There might have been a fight or whatever, but we were like this. Still, this to this day. So all I know is to roll with your own. Roll with your people.”



It's hard to say what this blazing hot start means for the Blazers besides just some wins on the board. At some point, they will come back down to earth and their response will give us a better feel for who they really are as a team.

But with Damian Lillard, the Blazers are guaranteed to be a threat and he is proving once again why you should never count him out.