Skip to main content

Damian Lillard Says He Wants To Win A Championship With Trail Blazers: “I Want To Win A Championship Where I Am. I Don’t Think I Would Feel The Same Joy And Happiness If I Did It Elsewhere."

Damian Lillard Says He Wants To Win A Championship With Trail Blazers: “I Want To Win A Championship Where I Am. I Don’t Think I Would Feel The Same Joy And Happiness If I Did It Elsewhere."

Damian Lillard is ready to face a new NBA season with the Portland Trail Blazers, trying to lead this squad to compete for the championship once and for all. The talented point guard has never been able to go further than the Western Conference Finals, and many people doubt that he can do it in the foreseeable future. 

Portland has never been an attractive destination for superstars, but Dame is trying to change that, or at least show that you can win while playing for the Trail Blazers. The former Rookie of the Year has never shown any intention to leave his team and has repeatedly stated he wants to win there. 

This offseason, the Blazers landed Jerami Grant in a trade that looked very favorable for Portland. Not many think that Grant is the right piece for this team, but he'll definitely leave his everything on the court to help Dame and co. 

Damian Lillard Says He Wants To Win A Championship With Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, Lillard remains confident that he can get the job done in Portland and he's working towards that goal. It won't be easy, but Dame wants to win with the Trail Blazers no matter what it takes. During a recent interview with Logan Murdock of The Ringer, Dame revealed his plans for the future and how the Blazers fit into that picture. 

“I want to win as a Trail Blazer,” Lillard said. “I want to win a championship where I am. I don’t think I would feel the same joy and happiness if I did it elsewhere. I would be happy, no doubt. Like winning a chip, you get that experience.

“But I know how I want it.”

He's very loyal to the Blazers, which is something he learned at home. Instead of trying to create superteams somewhere else, he's trying to build something in Portland that will last, although it's been hard to accomplish it so far. 

“The way I look at it is I grew up in that type of environment: You got to be for your family, you got to be for your people,” he said. “That’s just what my family stood for. My dad, my mom, my brother, my cousins, and my grandparents, uncles, aunties: I’ve seen plenty of my family members have arguments and disagreements. There might have been a fight or whatever, but we were like this. Still, this to this day. So all I know is to roll with your own. Roll with your people.”

Dame also revealed that LeBron James tried to recruit him to the Los Angeles Lakers but the former All-Star had no intention to join the King and Anthony Davis at Staples Center. He remains a sought-after player in the NBA, and perhaps, if the Blazers fail to make a run this season, Dame's opinion about staying at Moda Center will change.

YOU MAY LIKE

Damian Lillard Says He Wants To Win A Championship With Trail Blazers: “I Want To Win A Championship Where I Am. I Don’t Think I Would Feel The Same Joy And Happiness If I Did It Elsewhere."
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Says He Wants To Win A Championship With Trail Blazers: “I Want To Win A Championship Where I Am. I Don’t Think I Would Feel The Same Joy And Happiness If I Did It Elsewhere."

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Says His Altercation With Draymond Green Was Different From Draymond Punching Jordan Poole In The Face: "Somebody Got Punched In The Face... It's No Comparison To That."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Says His Altercation With Draymond Green Was Different From Draymond Punching Jordan Poole In The Face: "Somebody Got Punched In The Face... It's No Comparison To That."

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Join The Lakers Pre-Game Huddle
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Join The Lakers Pre-Game Huddle

By Orlando Silva
Matt Barnes Rejected LeBron James And Miami Heat Big 3 To Join Kobe Bryant And Lakers: “F**k Miami, You Wanna Be A Laker?"
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Rejected LeBron James And Miami Heat Big 3 To Join Kobe Bryant And Lakers: “F**k Miami, You Wanna Be A Laker?"

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis Playing With 'A Big Hole On His Shorts' Against The Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis Playing With 'A Big Hole On His Shorts' Against The Minnesota Timberwolves

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To SBNation's Top 10 Wing Players In The League: "Why Is LeBron Over Kawhi And KD."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To SBNation's Top 10 Wing Players In The League: "Why Is LeBron Over Kawhi And KD."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Damian Lillard Reveals How LeBron James Recruited Him To Join The Los Angeles Lakers In Summer 2021
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Reveals How LeBron James Recruited Him To Join The Los Angeles Lakers In Summer 2021

By Aaron Abhishek
Steve Kerr Says The 'Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight' Is The Biggest Crisis The Warriors Have Ever Had Since He Became The Coach
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says The 'Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight' Is The Biggest Crisis The Warriors Have Ever Had Since He Became The Coach

By Divij Kulkarni
10 NBA Players Who Created The Most Points In NBA History
NBA

10 NBA Players Who Created The Most Points In NBA History

By Nick Mac
Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"
NBA Media

Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons's Lockdown Defense Against Giannis Antetokounmpo: "This Is What The Brooklyn Nets Need If They Want To Beat The Greek Freak"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons's Lockdown Defense Against Giannis Antetokounmpo: "This Is What The Brooklyn Nets Need If They Want To Beat The Greek Freak"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen A. Smith’s Hilarious Comment On Jalen Rose’s Glasses After Former Star Predicts Lakers Future In Upcoming Season: “If That's What Happens, I’m Treating The Entire Staff To These Glasses.”
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith’s Hilarious Comment On Jalen Rose’s Glasses After Former Star Predicts Lakers Future In Upcoming Season: “If That's What Happens, I’m Treating The Entire Staff To These Glasses.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Tyler Herro Reveals He Told Miami Heat He Worth $30 Million Per Year During The Contract Negotiations
NBA Media

Tyler Herro Reveals He Told Miami Heat He's Worth $30 Million Per Year During The Contract Negotiations

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jasmine Jordan Reveals How Frustrating It Was To Be Michael Jordan’s Daughter In High School: “Everyone Just Stared, Whispered, And Had Side Conversations About Me.”
NBA Media

Jasmine Jordan Reveals How Frustrating It Was To Be Michael Jordan’s Daughter In High School: “Everyone Just Stared, Whispered, And Had Side Conversations About Me.”

By Orlando Silva
When Stephen Curry Hit A Tough Three Pointer Over Kobe Bryant And Then The Black Mamba Showed Him Respect
NBA Media

When Stephen Curry Hit A Tough Three Pointer Over Kobe Bryant And Then The Black Mamba Showed Him Respect

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jeanie Buss Shared The Story Of Her Feud With Her Brother Jim Buss And How She Became The Lakers Owner: “They Basically Came In And Put A Loaded Gun On The Table.”
NBA Media

Jeanie Buss Shared The Story Of Her Feud With Her Brother Jim Buss And How She Became The Lakers Owner: “They Basically Came In And Put A Loaded Gun On The Table.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary