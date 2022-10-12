Tyronn Lue Revealed How Kevin Garnett Headbutted The Wall And Made A Hole In His Own House Over A TV Show: "Motherf***er You've Got To Stand Up For Yours!"

Credit: David Butler II/USA Today Sports

NBA players throughout history have always had unique personalities, things that made them who they are. And even out of those, few have been as unapologetically themselves as Kevin Garnett. KG was a figure that was driven by extreme passion, for the game and life in general, his intensity was his calling card during his career. And the people that played with Garnett thrived off of his intensity, while opponents were intimidated by it, especially when it came out in the form of intense trash talk.

Garnett's emotional response to winning his first NBA championship when he was with the Boston Celtics is an excellent example of just who he was. And since that persona was authentic, it carried forward to several other situations that he was a part of as well. If the stories of him off the court are to be believed, it would seem that Garnett never really switched off at any point in time.

Tyronn Lue Revealed That Kevin Garnett Once Headbutted And Made A Hole In The Wall In His Own Home

Being around a person that is extremely passionate is not always the easiest social situation to navigate. But Tyronn Lue and Kevin Garnett were friends despite KG's intense persona. So much so that Lue tried to get KG to come out of retirement when he was Head Coach of the Cavaliers. And Lue told Bleacher Report about an incident off the court with Garnett once, when the big man got angry with something on the television and ended up busting up a wall in his own house.

"A lot of people do all their howling on the court and they're faking just for attention, but what he does is genuine. So one day we were at his house and we were watching Puff Daddy's show Making the Band, and in one of the scenes, some new guys came in and were trying to sing and were trying to compete against the guys who had been there.

"And KG just got so hyped, "Motherf----r, you've got to stand up for yours! You've got to fight! Motherf----r, you've got to come together!" He's going crazy, he's sweaty. And he just head butts the wall and put a hole in the wall of his house."

This is a wild story, it's hard to imagine for most people that they would feel passionate enough to mess up their own home. But Garnett has never been like most people. And this exact energy and passion is exactly what made him one of the best players to grace the NBA.