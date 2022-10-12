Skip to main content

Tyronn Lue Revealed How Kevin Garnett Headbutted The Wall And Made A Hole In His Own House Over A TV Show: "Motherf***er You've Got To Stand Up For Yours!"

Tyronn Lue Revealed How Kevin Garnett Headbutted The Wall And Made A Hole In His Own House Over A TV Show: "Motherf***er You've Got To Stand Up For Yours!"

NBA players throughout history have always had unique personalities, things that made them who they are. And even out of those, few have been as unapologetically themselves as Kevin Garnett. KG was a figure that was driven by extreme passion, for the game and life in general, his intensity was his calling card during his career. And the people that played with Garnett thrived off of his intensity, while opponents were intimidated by it, especially when it came out in the form of intense trash talk

Garnett's emotional response to winning his first NBA championship when he was with the Boston Celtics is an excellent example of just who he was. And since that persona was authentic, it carried forward to several other situations that he was a part of as well. If the stories of him off the court are to be believed, it would seem that Garnett never really switched off at any point in time. 

Tyronn Lue Revealed That Kevin Garnett Once Headbutted And Made A Hole In The Wall In His Own Home

Being around a person that is extremely passionate is not always the easiest social situation to navigate. But Tyronn Lue and Kevin Garnett were friends despite KG's intense persona. So much so that Lue tried to get KG to come out of retirement when he was Head Coach of the Cavaliers. And Lue told Bleacher Report about an incident off the court with Garnett once, when the big man got angry with something on the television and ended up busting up a wall in his own house. 

"A lot of people do all their howling on the court and they're faking just for attention, but what he does is genuine. So one day we were at his house and we were watching Puff Daddy's show Making the Band, and in one of the scenes, some new guys came in and were trying to sing and were trying to compete against the guys who had been there. 

"And KG just got so hyped, "Motherf----r, you've got to stand up for yours! You've got to fight! Motherf----r, you've got to come together!" He's going crazy, he's sweaty. And he just head butts the wall and put a hole in the wall of his house."

This is a wild story, it's hard to imagine for most people that they would feel passionate enough to mess up their own home. But Garnett has never been like most people. And this exact energy and passion is exactly what made him one of the best players to grace the NBA. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Tyronn Lue Revealed How Kevin Garnett Headbutted The Wall And Made A Hole In His Own House Over A TV Show: "Motherf***er You've Got To Stand Up For Yours!"
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Revealed How Kevin Garnett Headbutted The Wall And Made A Hole In His Own House Over A TV Show: "Motherf***er You've Got To Stand Up For Yours!"

By Divij Kulkarni
Matt Barnes Shares How He Found Out About Ime Udoka's Scandal: "I'm Just Like Damn"
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Shares How He Found Out About Ime Udoka's Scandal: "I'm Just Like Damn"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Can't Win The Championship Without Draymond Green
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Can't Win The Championship Without Draymond Green

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Luka Doncic Hilariously Confirms Rumor That He Has Gotten Quicker This Offseason: "Ask The Guys Who Have Been In Practice."
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Hilariously Confirms Rumor That He Has Gotten Quicker This Offseason: "Ask The Guys Who Have Been In Practice."

By Gautam Varier
Warriors GM Bob Myers Says Stephen Curry Is The Best Face Of The Franchise In The History Of Sports
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Says Stephen Curry Is The Best Face Of The Franchise In The History Of Sports

By Gautam Varier
Iman Shumpert Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Continue To Dominate The League: "M**********r, They Gonna Do This For The Next 5-10 Years."
NBA Media

Iman Shumpert Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Continue To Dominate The League: "M**********r, They Gonna Do This For The Next 5-10 Years."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Draymond Green's Mom Decides To Deactivate Her Twitter Account After Defending Her Son For Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Draymond Green's Mom Decides To Deactivate Her Twitter Account After Defending Her Son For Punching Jordan Poole

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Isiah Thomas Said Michael Jordan Was The Best He'd Ever Seen Even Before MJ Won His First NBA Championship
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Said Michael Jordan Was The Best He'd Ever Seen Even Before MJ Won His First NBA Championship

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry On Similarities Between Him And Giannis Antetokounmpo: "The Fact That He Acknowledges It Shows He Has That Killer Instinct Of What's Going To Motivate Him This Year"
NBA Media

Stephen Curry On Similarities Between Him And Giannis Antetokounmpo: "The Fact That He Acknowledges It Shows He Has That Killer Instinct Of What's Going To Motivate Him This Year"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Luka Doncic Gets Real On Having His Name in MVP Talks: "You Can't Have Your Name Mentioned... You Have To Get There"
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Gets Real On Having His Name In MVP Talks: "You Can't Have Your Name Mentioned... You Have To Get There"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Don't Like The New NBA Team Bench Rules: "League Gone Soft"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Don't Like The New NBA Team Bench Rules: "League Gone Soft"

By Gautam Varier
Steve Kerr Says The 'Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight' Is The Biggest Crisis The Warriors Have Ever Had Since He Became The Coach
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says The 'Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight' Is The Biggest Crisis The Warriors Have Ever Had Since He Became The Coach

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Respond To How Many Wins Will The Lakers Have This Season: "They Are A Play-In Team And Far From Championship Tier"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Respond To How Many Wins Will The Lakers Have This Season: "They Are A Play-In Team And Far From Championship Tier"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen Curry Had Beef With Draymond Green During A Game Because He Was Taking Too Many Bad Shots: "And I'm Gonna Shoot It Again!"
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Had Beef With Draymond Green During A Game Because He Was Taking Too Many Bad Shots: "And I'm Gonna Shoot It Again!"

By Orlando Silva
300203548_801706914414344_5536032168644436596_n
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green Broke Warriors Trust After He Punched Jordan Poole, But He Is Giving Him The Benefit Of The Doubt

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dwight Howard vs. Damian Lillard Career Comparison: Which Future Hall Of Famer Has Had The Better Career?
NBA

Dwight Howard vs. Damian Lillard Career Comparison: Which Future Hall Of Famer Has Had The Better Career?

By Eddie Bitar