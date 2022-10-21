Skip to main content

Victor Wembanyama Casually Stepped Over Two Rows Of Floor Seats To Take Pictures With A Group Of Girls

NBA Fans Are In 'Delirium Mode' After Victor Wembanyama Scored 37 Points Against Scoot Henderson: "He Is The Future GOAT."

Victor Wembanyama made his American debut a couple of weeks ago when his Metropolitans 92 traveled to the US to face off against G League's Ignite, the team of another hyped prospect, Scoot Henderson. These two players put up a show, but it was Wembanyama who drew the most attention, showing how dominant he can be once he makes it to the association. 

The Frenchman is doing everything to put the NBA on notice, and fans are ready to watch him do his thing. He was a pretty big deal during his two-game trip and caught the attention of more than players, analysts, and fans.

After one of his games was over, Wemby saw what other group will be ready to see him thrive in the NBA and shower him with attention. The young player can do a lot on and off the court, and things can get really interesting soon. 

Victor Wembanyama Casually Stepped Over Two Rows Of Floor Seats To Take Pictures With A Group Of Girls

One fan recently shared a video of Wembanyama being greeted by a group of girls in the crowd. As soon as he noticed them, he didn't hesitate and went there. In two steps, the big man was with this group, taking pictures and embracing them. It's a short video, but it shows the attention that Wembanyama is already taking and will take once he makes it to the pros. 

Wembanyama has been considered one of the most hyped NBA prospects in recent times, with many comparing him to LeBron James, Zion Williamson, and even Andrew Wiggins. This young man has the talent to be great and mark an era in the league. However, he'll need to keep things together if he wants to really be good and collect as much silverware as he wants to. 

It's a given that he'll be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and once that moment happens and the kid starts seeing how glamorous the NBA life is, things will get a lot more interesting for him. 

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA 2022-23: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

NBA 2022-23: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Are In 'Delirium Mode' After Victor Wembanyama Scored 37 Points Against Scoot Henderson: "He Is The Future GOAT."
NBA Media

Victor Wembanyama Casually Stepped Over Two Rows Of Floor Seats To Take Pictures With A Group Of Girls

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fan Shows Proof That Russell Westbrook's Confidence Is Gone: He Was 1 Mile Alone At The 3-Point Line And Was Scared To Shot
NBA Media

NBA Fan Shows Proof That Russell Westbrook's Confidence Is Gone: He Was 1 Mile Alone At The 3-Point Line And Was Scared To Shot

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Accepts That Los Angeles Lakers Are Not A Good 3-Point Shooting Team: “Our Ball Club Is Our Ball Club. I’m Not Going To Harp On What We Can’t Do Every Single Day.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Accepts That Los Angeles Lakers Are Not A Good 3-Point Shooting Team: “Our Ball Club Is Our Ball Club. I’m Not Going To Harp On What We Can’t Do Every Single Day.”

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal And Kenny Smith Heavily Roast Charles Barkley About What Gregg Popovich Told Him: "Stop Eating? Don't Go To Krispy Kreme."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal And Kenny Smith Heavily Roast Charles Barkley About What Gregg Popovich Told Him: "Stop Eating? Don't Go To Krispy Kreme."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Didn't Want To Trade Russell Westbrook For John Wall And Christian Wood
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Didn't Want To Trade Russell Westbrook For John Wall And Christian Wood

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The 10 Best Offensive NBA Players Right Now
NBA

The 10 Best Offensive NBA Players Right Now

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Lakers Have A 7-33 Record Against The Los Angeles Clippers In The Last 10 Seasons
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Have A 7-33 Record Against The Los Angeles Clippers In The Last 10 Seasons

By Aikansh Chaudhary
James Harden Has More Dribbles Than Entire Philadelphia 76ers Team Against The Boston Celtics
NBA Media

James Harden Has More Dribbles Than Entire Philadelphia 76ers Team Against The Boston Celtics

By Aaron Abhishek
Darvin Ham’s Cold-Blooded Response To Russell Westbrook Saying That Coming Off The Bench Caused His Injury: "You Have To Be Prepared To Do Whatever Your Team Needs You To Do... That's Called Being A Professional."
NBA Media

Darvin Ham’s Cold-Blooded Response To Russell Westbrook Saying That Coming Off The Bench Caused His Injury: "You Have To Be Prepared To Do Whatever Your Team Needs You To Do... That's Called Being A Professional."

By Orlando Silva
Donovan Mitchell Reveals Some Crazy Details When The NBA Shut Down In March 2020: "We're In The Locker Room For 9 Hours. CP3 Sent 15 Bottles Of Wine That Night."
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Reveals Some Crazy Details When The NBA Shut Down In March 2020: "We're In The Locker Room For 9 Hours. CP3 Sent 15 Bottles Of Wine That Night."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charles Barkley Challenges LeBron James To Not Be The Best Player On The Lakers Anymore: "We Should Not Be Asking A 38-Year-Old Guy To Be The Best Player On His Team.”
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Challenges LeBron James To Not Be The Best Player On Lakers Anymore: "We Should Not Be Asking A 38-Year-Old Guy To Be The Best Player On His Team.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Call Out Joel Embiid After He Had 0 Points And 3 Turnovers In The Second Half
NBA Media

NBA Fans Call Out Joel Embiid After He Had 0 Points And 3 Turnovers In The Second Half

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Have The Worst 3-Point Record In NBA History Through Two Games
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Have The Worst 3-Point Record In NBA History Through Two Games

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Explains Why Lakers Lost To Clippers, And Fans Will Not Like That Excuses: "Our Offense Is Producing Great Looks. We Just Got To Step Up And Knock Them Down."
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Explains Why The Lakers Lost To The Clippers, And Fans Will Not Like The Excuse: "Our Offense Is Producing Great Looks. We Just Got To Step Up And Knock Them Down."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Building A House In The Back," NBA Fan Posts A Video Of Russell Westbrook Missing Free Throws Before The Game Against The Clippers
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Building A House In The Back," NBA Fan Posts A Video Of Russell Westbrook Missing Free Throws Before The Game Against The Clippers

By Aaron Abhishek