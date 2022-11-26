Watch: Ja Morant And Naji Marshall Talk Trash To Each Other

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Memphis Grizzlies emerged as one of the heavyweights of the Western Conference last season and the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to do the same this time around. They had a slow start to the season, however, as they dealt with some injuries but had bounced back by winning 5 of 6 games heading into their clash against the Grizzlies.

Things did not go as planned, however, as Memphis led 44-25 after the first quarter. They kept their foot on the pedal as they led wire to wire and came away with a 132-111 win.

Ja Morant And Naji Marshall Talked Trash To Each Other In A Heated Exchange

The Grizzlies' lead was 36 at one point as they stomped all over the Pelicans and we got some drama during that beatdown. Ja Morant, who had a game-high 23 points to go with 11 assists in 28 minutes, was at the line with under a minute remaining in the third quarter after being fouled by Naji Marshall, and tensions boiled over, as the two men exchanged words.

Morant is one of the premier trash talkers in the NBA and with the Grizzlies leading by such a huge margin, there is no doubt that he was letting the Pelicans know just how badly they were beating them. There is an easy way to make guys like Ja keep their mouths shut and that is to beat them, but the Pelicans were clearly unable to do that here.

Ja did, however, get hit by some karma when he tried to psyche out Malik Monk at the free-throw line a few days back, as Monk hit both his free throws while Morant missed on the other end. It won't bother him much though as he'll keep doing this kind of stuff because it's just who he is. He even hilariously called himself a cyborg after an incredibly quick recovery from an injury and said that the NBA was going to drug test him because of it. Morant continues to be an entertainer on and off the court.

