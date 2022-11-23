Ja Morant Denies He's Human In Flaming Statement

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant isn't your average NBA point guard. In just his fourth year with the Grizzlies, he has emerged as one of the best players in the game, one of the top faces of the league.

On the court, we have all seen what he can do. With insane strength, speed, and athleticism, he's impossible to stop when he's going full speed, and his play has made the Grizzlies a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.

Even after suffering an ankle injury recently, Morant only took a few games off before returning and playing like an MVP. In a statement this week, the superstar point guard spoke candidly on his abilities and his apparently other-worldly healing powers.

“A cyborg. I’m just a unique dude, man. I don’t think I’m human. I got to do some lab testing or something to see what is really behind it. The league is doing the same. I have a drug test right after this.”

Ja Morant Has Emerged As A Franchise Player For The Grizzlies After All-Star Season

Morant made his first All-Star team last year and followed it up by leading the Grizzlies to the Western Conference Semi-Finals. This season, Memphis has struggled with injuries, and their record reflects that. Still, Morant has been getting praised for stepping up and keeping his team competitive.

"He's the most electrifying, exciting player in today's game," said Kendrick Perkins on Morant. "Every game should be televised when it comes down to the Memphis Grizzlies. He's not going to give you one highlight, he's not gonna give you two highlights, he's gonna give you 3 to 5 highlights a game that'll make you say, 'God Bless America'. He is culture in this league. He has everything you want in today's game in a guy that is a franchise guy. Most people compare him to Allen Iverson of the '90s. The way that he plays with his intensity, his athleticism, the brand, the dreads, everything about Ja, is box office."

Ja has never been short on confidence, and it could be part of the formula that makes him so hard to stop game after game.

While the jury is still out on this Grizzlie steam and what they can do, we already know that Ja is right up there with the best in the world, and as long as his teammates step up and deliver, there is no limit to how far he can take them.

