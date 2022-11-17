Kendrick Perkins On Ja Morant: "He's Everything You Want In A Franchise Guy"

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant is ascending to the absolute top of the NBA as the point guard of the future with his performances for the Memphis Grizzlies. After leading the Grizzlies to the playoffs for 2 consecutive seasons despite low expectations, Morant has become a relevant name to throw into MVP conversations.

Morant's impressive averages of 29.3 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds this season prove that he is among the most exciting players to watch in the league right now. Kendrick Perkins agrees, calling Morant box office and saying that he has every quality a team needs in their franchise guy.

"He's the most electrifying, exciting player in today's game. Every game should be televised when it comes down to the Memphis Grizzlies. He's not going to give you one highlight, he's not gonna give you two highlights, he's gonna give you 3 to 5 highlights a game that'll make you say, 'God Bless America'." "He is culture in this league. He has eveyrthing you want in today's game in a guy that is a franchise guy. Most people comapre him to Allen Iverson of the '90s. The way that he plays with his intensity, his athleticism, the brand, the dreads, everything about Ja, is box office."

Morant's Grizzlies have had a 9-6 start to their season and have recently faltered after losing Desmond Bane to injury. Regardless, expectations will be high for the franchise this season.

Is Ja Morant Becoming Overrated?

With Morant's explosion last season, many fans and media members tried to pre-emptively put him in the same conversation as the very best players in the NBA. While that may have been early, all the praise Morant is receiving this season is incredibly deserved.

There's no questioning his phenomenal play on the court and the winning effect he has on his team. While Charles Barkley may have criticized Morant for not making his teammates better, the proof in the Grizzlies' improvement every season since Morant was drafted proves that he will strive to always get better and take his team to new heights.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.