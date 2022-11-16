Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant took an incredible leap last season as he went from a rising star to a potential superstar in the NBA. He ended up winning Most Improved Player and Morant continues to get better with each passing season.

We all know about the insane athleticism but Morant is getting better in facets like shooting which used to be the biggest knock on his game. This season, he is averaging a career-high 29.3 points per game while shooting an impressive 40.3% from beyond the arc and has formed what some believe to be the best backcourt in the NBA with Desmond Bane.

Paul Pierce Says Ja Morant Is The Most Exciting Player To Watch In The NBA

Jalen Rose said that Morant reminds him of Allen Iverson and added that he is going to be one of the best players in the game as the compliments keep coming. Another former player also had some big praise for Ja recently, as Paul Pierce said he is the most exciting player to watch in the league.

"Ja Morant Most Exciting Player to watch n NBA and it’s not even close"

Pierce was highly impressed by what he was seeing, just as everyone else was as Morant dropped 24 points in the first half against the Pelicans. There aren't many players who are more fun to watch than Morant when he has it going and if he can hit that three-point shot consistently, then there is going to be no stopping him.

He did eventually run out of steam in this one though, as he shot just 2-10 in the fourth quarter as the Pelicans stormed back to win the game. He definitely missed Bane, who was out with an injury, as everyone else struggled to get going on offense. There was one big positive to come out of this game apart from Morant, as Jaren Jackson Jr. finally made his debut for the season. Jackson needed to have surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot back in June and his return should help them a lot, especially on the defensive end.

