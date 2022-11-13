Jalen Rose Says Ja Morant Reminds Him Of Allen Iverson

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

In Memphis, the Grizzlies may have assembled the best backcourt in the NBA. This season, star guard Desmond Bane has been having a career year, with career highs in points, assists, and rebounds.

But the real star in Memphis is Ja Morant, who has ascended to the highest tier of stardom after three stellar seasons.

While Morant still has a long way to go in terms of proving himself in the playoffs, he is already drawing some pretty wild comparisons. Earlier this week, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose likened Ja to former 76ers star, Allen Iverson.

"This change of pace and how he puts defenders on their heels remind some so much of 'the Answer' (Allen Iverson). By the way, did you know Ja Morant has made more left-handed layups this year than right-handed layups? Jump stopping to the paint, float game, Ja Morant is a game changer offensively and he's gonna catapult himself not only into the MVP conversation but into the conversation of the best players in the game."

Indeed, Ja has impressed in his young NBA career so far. With averages of 28.8 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists per game, Ja has elevated his game to another level this year, and it may just vault the Grizzlies into contender status in the West.

Ja Morant Has Emerged As Early MVP Frontrunner This Season

With a 9-4 record this season, the Grizzlies have been among the best teams in the West, and that has been in no small part to Ja Morant, who deserves serious consideration for MVP honors this season.

"When you talking about Ja Morant, listen, this shouldn't surprise us," said Perkins. "We should know this guy is going to be in the MVP conversation, if not winning MVPs in the near future. Right now, there's nothing he can't do. When you talk about being a floor general, he can do that. When you talk about scoring with the best of them, he proved that he can do that. The thing that I love the most about Ja Morant is his tenacity on the defensive side of things. Also, the swag that he brings to the court. When you have a guy like this, a leader, and you're on a roll, and when you're getting off the bus, you're walking with a certain type of swag because you know that number 12 is gonna bring the same dog mentality night in and night out. I haven't been talking about him a lot throughout the offseason cause I don't feel the need to. I told the world about him last year and the bar is still high for the number 12. The skill set of a Kyrie Irving with the athleticism of Russell Westbrook and the court vision of Rajon Rondo."

At this point, we know what to expect from Morant from here on out. As one of the best point guards in basketball, he is capable of dropping 30 on any given night, just like Allen Iverson once did in his prime.

And, just like A.I., Morant has the competitive spirit that shows in every winner.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.