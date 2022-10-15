Skip to main content

Kendrick Perkins Reveals Why Ja Morant Is Set To Be In The MVP Conversation This Season: "There's Nothing He Can't Do."

Ja Morant

In the Western Conference, the Warriors, Clippers, and Suns are the teams expected to be the most competitive throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies continue to be overlooked and underrated as a threat in the West.

With Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, and Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies have a solid group of youngsters that can make some real noise in the West this year. Of course, though, their success will ultimately depend on the play of Ja Morant, who has emerged as their franchise player.

Kendrick Perkins Reveals Big Expectations For Ja Morant Ahead Of The 2022-23 Season

Last season, Morant had a breakout performance with averages of 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game on 49.3% shooting. He led the Grizzlies to the second round of the playoffs before being eliminated by the Warriors.

It was an undoubtedly great run for Ja, and Big Perk expects even more from him in the upcoming season.

"When you talking about Ja Morant, listen, this shouldn't surprise us. We should know this guy is going to be in the MVP conversation, if not winning MVPs in the near future. Right now, there's nothing he can't do. When you talk about being a floor general, he can do that. When you talk about scoring with the best of them, he proved that he can do that. The thing that I love the most about Ja Morant is his tenacity on the defensive side of things. Also, the swag that he brings to the court. When you have a guy like this, a leader, and you're on a roll, and when you're getting off the bus, you're walking with a certain type of swag because you know that number 12 is gonna bring the same dog mentality night in and night out. I haven't been talking about him a lot throughout the offseason cause I don't feel the need to. I told the world about him last year and the bar is still high for the number 12. The skill set of a Kyrie Irving with the athleticism of Russell Westbrook and the court vision of Rajon Rondo."

Of course, only time will tell where Ja finishes on the MVP leaderboard. We know he has the talent and the mindset to get it done, all he needs to do is free himself from all of the distractions and play the best basketball of his life.

So far, Morant looks to be off to a pretty good start.

