Bill Simmons Says Ja Morant And Desmond Bane Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA

For the longest time, it was a foregone conclusion that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were the best backcourt in the NBA. The Splash Brothers helped establish the Warriors as the best team in the league and served as the perfect complement for each other.

With Klay having his struggles as he tries to get back to his best after two horrific injuries, it is safe to say that the Warriors stars no longer occupy the top spot. With the NBA overflowing with talent at the moment, there are plenty of contenders for the crown of the best backcourt in the likes of Devin Booker-Chris Paul, Trae Young-Dejounte Murray, and Donovan Mitchell-Darius Garland, but Bill Simmons has another duo in mind.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies put the NBA on notice last season as they finished with the second-best record in the league and there has been no letdown this time around either. They are off to a 9-4 start but while Morant grabbed most of the headlines last season, his backcourt mate Desmond Bane is making a name for himself now. In fact, they both have been so good that Bill Simmons picked the duo as the best backcourt in the league right now.

"I think Ja and Bane have the torch now for best backcourt. I think they have the championship belts... Just day-to-day reliability, talent, performance. I feel like they have the torch.

They certainly have a very good argument for it right now. Morant is averaging 28.8 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game this season while Bane is putting up 24.7 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game. They are both also shooting over 40% from beyond the arc and are on an absolute roll.

Morant, who is never short on confidence, already proclaimed that they are the best backcourt in the NBA and while he can go overboard at times, it is hard to argue with him considering how well they are playing. He also recently stated once again that the Grizzlies lost to the Warriors in the playoffs because of injuries and if they keep playing like this, then injuries might well be the only thing that holds them back in the postseason.

