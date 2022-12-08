3 Players The Charlotte Hornets Could Trade This Season

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Charlotte Hornets are going through a win-one, lose-one phase this season, and could use upgrades that better their 7-18 record in the East. They're placed 13th — just over the bottom-placed Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons.

Injuries to their stars have played a key role in their dismal run. At the time of writing, they are gearing up to face the New York Knicks after three consecutive defeats, and with 57 games left in the season, they can look at making some moves and getting some traction on their campaign.

And not to mention, Charlotte is one of the frontrunners to tank for Victor Wembanyama. With Miles Bridges off the team and injuries derailing their run, the team is low on resources. However, should they look at finishing on a good run or even ambitiously stake a claim for a playoff spot, some trades are in order.

On that note, we look at the three players the Hornets are likely to do away with this season and induct some new faces in the side.

3. PJ Washington

Recent reports suggested that the Hornets were ready to trade for PJ Washington, who is currently in the last year of his rookie contract with the side.

Earlier, news of the forward and the team unable to reach a consensus did the rounds. He was offered a four-year, roughly $50 million extension, but there has been no inking on that front.

The 24-year-old made headlines when NBA Insider Sean Deveney suggested that the Boston Celtics would make for a great landing spot in his 'The Celtics Collective' podcast. According to Heavy:

“I think that the one guy that I’d be interested in Charlotte is P.J. Washington. It probably would cost you two first-round picks though, and, you know, you’d really have to wonder if that’s worth it, and then you have to pay him… he’s gonna be a restricted free agent."

The report opined that Washington's current $5.8 million salary would be a perfect fit for either Juancho Hernangomez’s or Dennis Schroder’s traded player exceptions at $6.9 million and $5.8 million, respectively.

2. Gordon Hayward

Veteran forward Gordon Hayward might be out indefinitely due to a left shoulder fracture, but his perimeter defense makes him an asset for any side looking to bolster that aspect of the game. In the 11 games he's played this season, he averages 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

This would mean teams would be tempted to roll the dice and acquire the services of the forward though he does come at a price. According to HoopsHype, Hayward has $30 million slated for this season and a guaranteed $31 million for the next. And with him unlikely to suit up, Charlotte may just consider doing away with his salary.

He was looked at as a deterrent when the Los Angeles Lakers were initially looking at adding Terry Rozier to their mix in a Russell Westbrook trade. But if they do consider soaking up his contract, then it would mean the deal coming back on the table.

1. Terry Rozier

At the time of writing, Terry Rozier averages 21.7 points, 4.6 assists, and 5.8 rebounds, while also being a topic on the trade block. He was in the news for almost becoming a Laker when the team came close to landing him in a three-team trade involving Donovan Mitchell.

One of the proposed trades garnering chatter was sending Rozier, Washington, and Hayward to the Miami Heat, and it would also involve the Lakers. A Heavy feature suggested a three-team trade that would send Gordon Hayward, Duncan Robinson, and Victor Oladipo to Los Angeles.

In return, Miami would land Rozier and PJ Washington, while the Hornets receive Russell Westbrook and four draft picks — two from LA and two from Miami. Note that Rozier has a contract with the Hornets till the 2025-26 season and is owed $21 million this season.

A deal of this magnitude helps Miami unload Duncan Robinson's contract to free up some space. (He is owed $16 million this season followed by $18 million for the next season. Like Rozier, he's contracted till 2025-26 with a player option). Could this be one of the options that would serve as a win-win for all three teams?

