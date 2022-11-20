Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets have been mired in mediocrity for much of Michael Jordan's time at the helm. As a player, MJ won everything there is to win in the sport, but as is the case with most great players, they don't tend to do a good job when it comes to building a team.

The Hornets have missed the playoffs in each of the last 6 seasons, and they are a pretty good bet not to make it in this season either after a 4-13 start. They are currently second from bottom in the Eastern Conference, but there is a big reward waiting for teams that do struggle this season, as Victor Wembanyama will be a part of the 2023 NBA Draft.

NBA GM Says Michael Jordan Wouldn't Want The Hornets To Tank For Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama is a generational talent who will completely transform the fortunes of whatever franchise he goes to. Giannis Antetokounmpo warned the NBA about Wembanyama as he said he will be a big problem to deal with for everybody. A lot of teams are expected to tank for the Frenchman, but it would appear the Hornets won't be one of them. An anonymous NBA GM told Sean Deveney that Jordan would never be fine with a fire sale even if it meant they could get Wembanyama.

via Heavy:

“The hurdle is getting the owner to go along with it,” the GM told Heavy Sports. “It is Michael Jordan. He has never OK’d something like that and it is not clear he would, even if it gets bad this year, even if it puts them in a good spot in the draft for Victor (Wembanyama). He has been pretty strong against tanking. Hard to see another way forward for them now, though.”

Even if MJ doesn't want to tank, the Hornets are going to lose a lot of games this season. LaMelo Ball has been hampered by injuries so far and has played just 3 games this season, while Miles Bridges, their second-best player last season, hasn't played a game this season and remains a restricted free agent after being charged with domestic abuse.

It is just a really bad situation to be in, and it seems like the Hornets are destined to finish with one of the worst records in the NBA. If they get lucky, then they might end up landing Wembanyama, and he might finally be the man who turns things around for this franchise.

