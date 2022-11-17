Skip to main content

LaMelo Ball Steps On A Fan's Foot And Reinjures His Ankle

The Charlotte Hornets were dealt with another blow after LaMelo Ball accidentally reinjured his ankle after stepping on a fan's foot.

The injury occurred with 1:34 left on the clock, and Ball chased one that was headed out of bounds, and as he tried to slow down, he rolled his ankle stepping on a fan's feet.

It was a double whammy for the Hornets, who not only lost the game against the Indiana Pacers. but will also have concerns after Ball reinjured the same ankle that kept him out of action.

With the severity of the guard's injury yet to be updated, Charlotte is now in the doldrums. The 125-113 loss now puts their record at 4-12 and 14th in the East. 

LaMelo Ball Was Having Quite A Ball Before The Injury

Perhaps, Ball being in the game may have just tilted the results in the Hornets' favor. He had poured 26 points, 1 rebound, and 6 assists, and found some energy coming in from Kelly Oubre Jr. (17 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 assists) but the Pistons held their own and went on a 13-4 run to keep Charlotte at bay.

This was the 21-year-old's second game of the season and his first on the Hornets' home court. The injury serves as a dampener to a side that's already had the worst possible start to their campaign.

During his previous game, Ball sounded optimistic after returning from the injury he sustained during the preseason. Speaking to The Charlotte Observer, he said:

“It just felt good to be back for real, get some run,” Ball said. “Defense, offense. It’s just basketball for real. It was just fun to be back. I feel straight. More games, it will get easier. So, I think I’m in a good spot.”

The sentiment was also seconded by the coach Steve Clifford, who felt his star's return from injury would see some of the results go their way.

The Hornets will hope to have Ball back in their ranks as they have face stiff challenges coming up in the form of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

