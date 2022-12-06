Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Almost Landed Terry Rozier In A 3-Team Trade Around Donovan Mitchell

Los Angeles Lakers Almost Landed Terry Rozier In A 3-Team Trade Around Donovan Mitchell

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked with several moves during the offseason, mostly involving Russell Westbrook. The Purple and Gold had a terrible 2021-22 NBA season, struggling to get wins, and missing even the play-in tournament. 

Over the summer, they were heavily linked with Kyrie Irving until the point guard decided to re-sign with the Brooklyn Nets, ending the Nets' options to land him, at least for this season. 

The 2022-23 season has been good for the Lakers lately, as they've been on a tear recently, winning eight of their last 10 games, climbing back in the Western Conference standings, with many fans asking the team to play the season out with their Big 3 and not make any move. 

Los Angeles Lakers Almost Landed Terry Rozier In A 3-Team Trade Around Donovan Mitchell

Besides the Kyrie trade, the Lakers were close to landing other players, including another point guard who is seemingly struggling this season. Terry Rozier was also linked with a move to LA at some point in a deal that would have included Donovan Mitchell. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report:

When the Charlotte Hornets (7-16) made a pitch to the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell during the offseason, the Lakers discussed a multi-team deal that would have brought Terry Rozier to L.A. Mitchell instead ended up with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rozier is averaging a career-high 5.7 assists per game this season on the Hornets, but his shooting has fallen off a cliff (29.6 percent from three). Would he find his stroke alongside better players than Charlotte has on its young roster?

This trade could make sense now, even though Mitchell is out of the picture after being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Of course, the Lakers aren't moving Westbrook after his good displays off the bench, but Rozier could make a lot of sense for them. 

They have shown interest in trading Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn over Russ, and perhaps these two players would be enough to make a move for Rozier. They are expected to make a trade by mid-January, and maybe Scary Terry is the one selected by the front office. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers Almost Landed Terry Rozier In A 3-Team Trade Around Donovan Mitchell
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Almost Landed Terry Rozier In A 3-Team Trade Around Donovan Mitchell

By Orlando Silva
50 Greatest Point Guards In NBA History
NBA

50 Greatest Point Guards In NBA History

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Fans Suddenly Love Kawhi Leonard Again After His Game-Winning Shot Against The Hornets
NBA Media

NBA Fans Suddenly Love Kawhi Leonard Again After His Game-Winning Shot Against The Hornets

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan Once Admitted Being 'Scared And Intimidated' By Coach Dean Smith
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Admitted Being 'Scared And Intimidated' By Coach Dean Smith

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Says Tom Brady Is The GOAT After Huge Comeback Win
NBA Media

LeBron James Says Tom Brady Is The GOAT After Huge Comeback Win

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Best NBA Player Per Position This Season
NBA

The Best NBA Player Per Position This Season

By Nick Mac
10 NBA Players That Could Be Traded In December
NBA Trade Rumors

10 NBA Players That Could Be Traded In December

By Kyle Daubs
Kawhi Leonard Says Nobody Loves Playing Basketball More Than Him
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Says Nobody Loves Playing Basketball More Than Him

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James James 1-On-1 In His Prime
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James James 1-On-1 In His Prime

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Pacers Rookie Andrew Nembhard 'Cooking' LeBron James And Stephen Curry
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Pacers Rookie Andrew Nembhard 'Cooking' LeBron James And Stephen Curry

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Reveals What Might Happen On His Birthday After His Kids Go To Bed
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Reveals What Might Happen On His Birthday After His Kids Go To Bed

By Gautam Varier
Dennis Rodman Told Madonna That He Didn’t Like Her Music Despite Dating Her
Entertainment

Dennis Rodman Told Madonna That He Didn’t Like Her Music Despite Dating Her

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Doc Rivers Calls For A Change In The NBA's Blood Rule After The Joel Embiid Incident
NBA Media

Doc Rivers Calls For A Change In The NBA's Blood Rule After The Joel Embiid Incident

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fan Held Up A Photo Of Lana Rhoades And Her Baby In The Front Of Blake Griffin From A Courtside Seat To Troll Him
NBA Media

NBA Fan Held Up A Photo Of Lana Rhoades And Her Baby In The Front Of Blake Griffin From A Courtside Seat To Troll Him

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen Curry's Reaction To Andrew Nembhard Drilling A Three-Pointer Over Him Goes Viral
NBA Media

Stephen Curry's Reaction To Andrew Nembhard Drilling A Three-Pointer Over Him Goes Viral

By Gautam Varier
Shaquille O’Neal Shares The Lakers' All-Time GOAT Pyramid On His Instagram
NBA Media

Shaquille O’Neal Shares The Lakers' All-Time GOAT Pyramid On His Instagram

By Aikansh Chaudhary