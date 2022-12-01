Los Angeles Lakers May Trade Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn Instead Of Russell Westbrook

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly mulling over trading point guards Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn, and not move Russell Westbrook.

Reports of the two players, or at least one of them being shipped away, did the rounds ahead of the clash against the Portland Trail Blazers, which eventually saw the Lakers win 128-109.

Speaking on ESPN LA's Lakers Talk, Jovan Buha of The Athletic opined that the franchise might look at executing smaller deals while keeping Westbrook in the side (via Silver Screen And Roll).

“We know Russell Westbrook has been in a bunch of trade rumors. The team is still actively trying to trade him, though they’re unsure of what they want to do with their picks. But the other three guys (beyond LeBron and AD on non-minimum contracts), Lonnie Walker has been one of the steals of the offseason and has really thrived in that starting shooting guard role... Kendrick Nunn has not lived up to his contract, and has been really inconsistent this season. And Patrick Beverley has still been solid defensively but is averaging career-lows in points, 3-point percentage, and has just really been a non-factor offensively. “So I think looking at Pat and Kendrick specifically, those have been the two names that have come up a lot in potential deals where the Lakers could package those guys together and get to about $20 million combined and then you throw in a first-round pick potentially, and all of sudden there are a lot of options where you get upwards of $22-25 million back in salary and throw in a pick and maybe you get a high-level starter or two coming back the other way if its a rebuilding team that’s looking to shed some salary.”

While there has been no official word from the Lakers' front office, there may be a reason behind Beverley and/or Nunn's probable exit. Neither of the guards has made substantial contributions so far.

While Beverley's defensive play and the locker room leadership qualities might still be factors in why LA might think of keeping him, the same can't be said for Nunn, who missed the last season.

Nunn currently averages 5.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, while Beverley's numbers read 4.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

Los Angeles Lakers Cut Wing Shooter Matt Ryan

In related news, the Los Angeles Lakers waived off Matt Ryan soon after their win against the Trail Blazers. The wing shooter's departure now opens up a roster spot before the December 15 trade date.

Ryan's non-guaranteed contract made it easy for the Lakers to waive him and the move paves away for multiple questions. On Dec. 15, free agents who signed their contracts during this offseason will be available to be traded, and the Lakers will have a few options coming in.

An extra roster spot gives the side a bit more flexibility, although it came at the cost of a sharpshooter whose heroics saw the side notch up a thrilling win against the New Orleans Pelicans. On the game front, the Lakers face the Milwaukee Bucks next.

