Patrick Beverley Praised LeBron James For His Leadership After The Lakers Beat The Nets

Morale had to be at an all-time low for the Los Angeles Lakers when they prepared to take on the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. They were coming off a crushing loss to the Kings, which made it 5 defeats in a row for the second time this season, and were taking on a Nets side that had won 4 of their last 5 games.

Another loss seemed inevitable, but the Lakers surprised everybody by coming out on top. They got out to an early lead and then withstood a Nets comeback in the fourth quarter to win 116-103. Anthony Davis was simply spectacular as he finished with a game-high 37 points to go with 18 rebounds as he led them to the win in LeBron James' absence.

James has missed some time due to foot and adductor issues, with the Lakers losing both the games that he didn't play in. They finally got a win without him, but it seems like LeBron played a big part behind the scenes in uplifting the team during practice before this game. Patrick Beverley praised him for his leadership and spoke about LeBron's impact on this game.

“We had a phenomenal practice, probably one of my best practices yesterday. You gotta give a lot of credit to LeBron. He started to get on guys the right way, and guys in the locker room responded. So, credit his leadership. Obviously, there are things that you guys don’t see in the locker room, but he was a big voice in practice yesterday, which kinda led over to our energy, and game planning, and focus for this game today,”

LeBron's leadership is definitely one aspect that he doesn't get enough credit for. He isn't perfect by any means but is still a lot better than people think he is. James realized that he needed to get on his teammates a bit to fire them up here, and it worked. 

While he gave LeBron a lot of credit here, Beverley couldn't resist hyping himself up a bit as he hilariously stated that his defense against Kevin Durant was key to the win. Durant disagreed with that assessment, and it will be interesting to see if Beverley responds.

By Gautam Varier
