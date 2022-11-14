Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Fired Back At Patrick Beverley's Claims That His Defense Helped The Lakers Beat The Nets

Kevin Durant Fired Back At Patrick Beverley's Claims That His Defense Helped The Lakers Beat The Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets convincingly in their game on Sunday night. The Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the league so far, starting 2-10, but they got their 3rd win against the Nets who were on a good run. The largest factor for the Lakers was Anthony Davis looking like his best self again, with the big man dropping 37 points and 18 rebounds much to the delight of Lakers fans

For the Nets, Kevin Durant had 31 points, which helped him get closer to emulating a start that was last made by Michael Jordan. But his contribution was not enough to get the win for his team. And in the aftermath of the game, Patrick Beverley spoke about how it was his early defense against Kevin Durant that helped set the tone for the Lakers to ultimately secure the victory. 

"S**t. Me guarding KD! Y'all didn't see that? That was the key from the beginning. I set the tone, team responded. I asked for all the assignments."

Beverley is an excellent defender and his opinion of his defending is even higher, but his take can be easily disputed. There were a lot of factors that helped the Lakers get a much-needed win, but Kevin Durant himself isn't convinced by the role Beverley thinks he played in all of it. 

Kevin Durant Implied Patrick Beverley Is A Lying About His Defensive Prowess After The Laker Man's Comments

There are a lot of players Pat Bev can talk about without worrying about them hitting him back up in public. Unfortunately, Kevin Durant is not one of them, he's always looking to give his take on things on social media. So when a fan retweeted the video of Beverley talking about his defense on Durant, KD felt obliged to respond and crisply explain that he doesn't quite agree with Pat's take on the matter. 

Trey Brown: "He not lying."

Kevin Durant: "Yes he is brother."

It's safe to say that when it comes to basketball, Durant's opinion carries a lot more weight than Beverley's, so to hear him put it so bluntly was interesting. KD has never shied away from how good he is, so normally he'd understand another player talking their talk after a win, but he doesn't agree with what Beverley said at all. One way or another, the next matchup between the two should be a spicy one after this short exchange. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant Fired Back At Patrick Beverley's Claims That His Defense Helped The Lakers Beat The Nets
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Fired Back At Patrick Beverley's Claims That His Defense Helped The Lakers Beat The Nets

By Divij Kulkarni
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Where His $400 Million Will Go When He Passes Away
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Where His $400 Million Will Go When He Passes Away

By Gautam Varier
Fans React To Anthony Davis Monster Performance As Lakers Beat Nets Without LeBron James: "This Is The AD The Lakers Need"
NBA Media

Fans React To Anthony Davis Monster Performance As Lakers Beat Nets Without LeBron James: "This Is The AD The Lakers Need"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James' Tattoos And Their True Meanings
NBA Media

LeBron James' Tattoos And Their True Meanings

By Titan Frey
Allen Iverson Revealed How Tim Duncan Snitched On Their Teammate About A Peanut Butter Prank
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Revealed How Tim Duncan Snitched On Their Teammate About A Peanut Butter Prank

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Cannot Hold Their Laughter After Commentator Says Kevin Durant 'Swallowed Up' Russell Westbrook: "KD Did What???"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Cannot Hold Their Laughter After Commentator Says Kevin Durant 'Swallowed Up' Russell Westbrook: "KD Did What???"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Fans Debate On Which NBA Legends They Would Like To See In Today's League
NBA Media

Fans Debate On Which NBA Legends They Would Like To See In Today's League

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Says LeBron James Is A Top 2, Top 3 Greatest Player Of All Time
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Says LeBron James Is A Top 2, Top 3 Greatest Player Of All Time

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan’s Contract Breakdown: From $550,000 As A Rookie To Earning More Than The Entire Chicago Bulls Team In 1998
NBA

Michael Jordan’s Contract Breakdown: From $550,000 As A Rookie To Earning More Than The Entire Chicago Bulls Team In 1998

By Kyle Daubs
The Most Career 3-Pointers Per Position: Stephen Curry Leads The All-Time List, LeBron James Is A Better Shooter Than You Think
NBA

The Most Career 3-Pointers Per Position: Stephen Curry Leads The All-Time List, LeBron James Is A Better Shooter Than You Think

By Kyle Daubs
The Oldest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

The Oldest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season

By Nick Mac
Lakers Fans Roast Jeanie Buss For Missing Playoffs For 7 Out Of 9 Years As Team Governor: "LeBron Deserves Better"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Roast Jeanie Buss For Missing Playoffs For 7 Out Of 9 Years As Team Governor: "LeBron Deserves Better"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant On His Rivalry Against LeBron James: "I Guess It's Cool That We’re Still Relevant At An Older Age And People Want To Come Watch Us Play."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant On His Rivalry Against LeBron James: "I Guess It's Cool That We’re Still Relevant At An Older Age And People Want To Come Watch Us Play."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
USATSI_19431141
NBA Media

Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."

By Lee Tran
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Are Interested In Bojan Bogdanovic
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Are Interested In Bojan Bogdanovic

By Gautam Varier