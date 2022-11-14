Kevin Durant Fired Back At Patrick Beverley's Claims That His Defense Helped The Lakers Beat The Nets

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets convincingly in their game on Sunday night. The Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the league so far, starting 2-10, but they got their 3rd win against the Nets who were on a good run. The largest factor for the Lakers was Anthony Davis looking like his best self again, with the big man dropping 37 points and 18 rebounds much to the delight of Lakers fans.

For the Nets, Kevin Durant had 31 points, which helped him get closer to emulating a start that was last made by Michael Jordan. But his contribution was not enough to get the win for his team. And in the aftermath of the game, Patrick Beverley spoke about how it was his early defense against Kevin Durant that helped set the tone for the Lakers to ultimately secure the victory.

"S**t. Me guarding KD! Y'all didn't see that? That was the key from the beginning. I set the tone, team responded. I asked for all the assignments."

Beverley is an excellent defender and his opinion of his defending is even higher, but his take can be easily disputed. There were a lot of factors that helped the Lakers get a much-needed win, but Kevin Durant himself isn't convinced by the role Beverley thinks he played in all of it.

There are a lot of players Pat Bev can talk about without worrying about them hitting him back up in public. Unfortunately, Kevin Durant is not one of them, he's always looking to give his take on things on social media. So when a fan retweeted the video of Beverley talking about his defense on Durant, KD felt obliged to respond and crisply explain that he doesn't quite agree with Pat's take on the matter.

Trey Brown: "He not lying."

Kevin Durant: "Yes he is brother."

It's safe to say that when it comes to basketball, Durant's opinion carries a lot more weight than Beverley's, so to hear him put it so bluntly was interesting. KD has never shied away from how good he is, so normally he'd understand another player talking their talk after a win, but he doesn't agree with what Beverley said at all. One way or another, the next matchup between the two should be a spicy one after this short exchange.

