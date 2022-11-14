Patrick Beverley Hilariously Reveals His Defense Against Kevin Durant Was The Key For The Lakers' Win Against The Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers are undoubtedly one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. In the first 13 games of the season, the Lakers have a record of 3-10. But whenever the Lakers have won, fans and players on the team have celebrated them in quite a fashion.

Speaking of the Lakers' wins, the Purple and Gold recently won their much-anticipated game against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It took a behemoth effort from Anthony Davis on the offensive end of the floor to help the Lakers register this victory.

But to be honest, the biggest reason behind this win was the Lakers' amazing lockdown defense against Kevin Durant. In fact, in the postgame conference, KD even praised Russell Westbrook for playing incredible defense on him. However, it seems like that Durant forgot to give credit to Patrick Beverley.

Patrick Beverley Labels Himself As The Game-Winner Against The Nets

When the Lakers traded for Pat Bev, they wanted him to guard top players in important games. So far this season, Beverley hasn't managed to do so against most opponents. But as per Beverley, he got the job done against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

Beverley was so proud of his performance that he believes the reason why the Lakers won against the Nets was his lockdown defense against the Slim Reaper.

"S**t. Me guarding KD! Y'all didn't see that? That was the key from the beginning. I set the tone, team responded. I asked for all the assignments."

As we mentioned earlier, Beverley was brought to the Lakers to be the defensive leader of the team. He finally fulfilled that role against the Brooklyn Nets. Whether his defense against KD was the key to winning the game or not is up for debate. The Lakers nation will be happy right now after taking the dub. Hopefully, they can build a winning streak from this point and at least get to the .500 mark in the coming weeks.

