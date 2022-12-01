Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Cut Matt Ryan And Open Up A Roster Spot Ahead Of December 15

The Los Angeles Lakers have cut Matt Ryan from their roster after their dominant 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, opening up a roster spot.

A significant highlight in Ryan's short stint as a Laker was his buzzer-beater three against the New Orleans Pelicans. His clutch heroics were crucial to the win, but his minutes have decreased since then.

Ryan played just two minutes of garbage time against Portland and news of his waiving did the rounds less than 30 minutes after the team's win on Wednesday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news:

The Lakers are waiving wing shooter Matt Ryan, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ryan impressed in a stint with L.A., shooting 38.2 percent from 3, including a clutch shot in a win over Pelicans in November. The move opens up a roster spot for Lakers ahead of Dec. 15 trade date.

 The news of his waiver was further confirmed by the shooter himself:

Matt Ryan confirmed that he’s being waived by the Lakers, but declined any other comment with the move still officially pending.

In the 12 games he played for the Lakers, Ryan averaged 3.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.3 assists. 

The cutting now opens up a roster spot ahead of the December 15 deadline as it marks the first day players teams can trade players who signed contracts in the offseason.

What Does Cutting Matt Ryan Mean For The Lakers?

By the looks of it, Ryan's exit meant he was only a temporary solution to the Lakers' long-standing problem. 

Los Angeles was devoid of sharpshooters, and while he did his best, it's no surprise that the team wanted to add an ace to the roster, despite his fairytale journey to the Purple and Gold.

The move also comes at a questionable time. Are the Lakers looking at cutting more names to free up roster space to provide the best squad possible to their superstar trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook?

Previously, there were reports of the front office not making any moves before Thanksgiving, and it looks like the sharpshooter’s waiving is the first of maybe a few more changes that may ring in over the course of the season.

