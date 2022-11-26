Skip to main content

Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players

Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players

Charlotte Hornets veteran forward Gordon Hayward has picked up an injury, but it's not a common or easy one, as it's been reported. The player has had a history of injuries and the last thing he needed right now was to pick another one. 

Amid a rough start of the season for the Charlotte Hornets, Gordon Hayward was drawing attention from several teams around the league, even being linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers in recent days. If the Purple and Gold had any intentions of trading for the player, now they'll have to wait. 

Meanwhile, Hayward is entering the recovery process for this new injury. The former Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics player apparently found some stability on the Hornets, but his wife has told otherwise, criticizing the team for the way they've treated Gordon. 

Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players

Robyn Hayward recently talked about this issue, clarifying that Hayward didn't suffer a shoulder concussion, and going off on the Hornets for forcing the player to get on the court. 

Robyn Hayward Instagram story

He actually has a fractured scapula..... that they had him play with last game... that's why he couldn't move his arm up in the last game...… everyone who knows Gordon knows he has one goal and that's to win and play the right way, he's the most truthful player/person you'd find. If he's not gonna play it's for something more than a bruise

I'm gonna stop there and not get into prior things.

Robin has always had her husband's back. She called out Boston media a couple of years ago, and now she's going against Gordon's own team to defend the player. Things aren't going well for Hayward or the Hornets, since they are struggling to win games this season. This situation won't make anything better. 

We'll see how it all plays out for the player and the team, but right now, his family isn't happy with how the Hornets have handled this issue.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players
NBA Media

Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players

By Orlando Silva
Rodman and Jordan won three straight NBA championships together when they played for the Bulls.
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Explains Why Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Of All Time

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James' Former Teammate Revealed The King's Epic Answer When He Was Asked About Feeling Pressure
NBA Media

LeBron James' Former Teammate Revealed The King's Epic Answer When He Was Asked About Feeling Pressure

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
NBA Media

LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

By Divij Kulkarni
The 10 NBA Players Who Scored The Most Career Points And Where They Rank In 3-Pointers Made All-Time
NBA

The 10 NBA Players Who Scored The Most Career Points And Where They Rank In 3-Pointers Made All-Time

By Nick Mac
Marcus Smart Claims The Boston Celtics Have 2 MVP Candidates On The Team
NBA Media

Marcus Smart Claims The Boston Celtics Have 2 MVP Candidates On The Team

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen A. Smith Was Caught Citing A Ballsack Sports Report On Live TV
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Was Caught Citing A Ballsack Sports Report On Live TV

By Orlando Silva
Dirk Nowitzki Revealed Uncomfortable Truth About Winning The MVP Award In 2007
NBA Media

Dirk Nowitzki Revealed Uncomfortable Truth About Winning The MVP Award In 2007

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Think Atlanta Hawks Have The Cockiest Backcourt In The League
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Atlanta Hawks Have The Cockiest Backcourt In The League

By Aaron Abhishek
Stephen Curry Praises Wife Ayesha's Cooking While Explaining How He Added 15 Pounds Of Muscle
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Praises Wife Ayesha's Cooking While Explaining How He Added 15 Pounds Of Muscle

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Blasts NBA For Not Punishing Kyrie Irving Harder
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Blasts NBA For Not Punishing Kyrie Irving Harder

By Orlando Silva
NBA Stars Made Some Wild Tweets 10 Years Ago: "Wish I Could Go Sleep In My Mommy Bed But I Forget That I'm 23"
NBA Media

NBA Stars Made Some Wild Tweets 10 Years Ago: "Wish I Could Go Sleep In My Mommy Bed But I Forget That I'm 23"

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Draws Revenge Plan For Giannis Antetokounmpo Against Montrezl Harrell
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Draws Revenge Plan For Giannis Antetokounmpo Against Montrezl Harrell

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green And Steve Kerr Reveal Why They Feel Positive About The Warriors' Season
NBA Media

Draymond Green And Steve Kerr Reveal Why They Feel Positive About The Warriors' Season

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Analyst Blasts Current Superstars While Revealing Why He's Quitting Covering The Sport
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Blasts Current Superstars While Revealing Why He's Quitting Covering The Sport

By Divij Kulkarni
Building The Perfect All-Time NBA Shooting Guard
NBA

Building The Perfect All-Time NBA Shooting Guard

By Nick Mac