Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte Hornets veteran forward Gordon Hayward has picked up an injury, but it's not a common or easy one, as it's been reported. The player has had a history of injuries and the last thing he needed right now was to pick another one.

Amid a rough start of the season for the Charlotte Hornets, Gordon Hayward was drawing attention from several teams around the league, even being linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers in recent days. If the Purple and Gold had any intentions of trading for the player, now they'll have to wait.

Meanwhile, Hayward is entering the recovery process for this new injury. The former Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics player apparently found some stability on the Hornets, but his wife has told otherwise, criticizing the team for the way they've treated Gordon.

Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players

Robyn Hayward recently talked about this issue, clarifying that Hayward didn't suffer a shoulder concussion, and going off on the Hornets for forcing the player to get on the court.

He actually has a fractured scapula..... that they had him play with last game... that's why he couldn't move his arm up in the last game...… everyone who knows Gordon knows he has one goal and that's to win and play the right way, he's the most truthful player/person you'd find. If he's not gonna play it's for something more than a bruise I'm gonna stop there and not get into prior things.

Robin has always had her husband's back. She called out Boston media a couple of years ago, and now she's going against Gordon's own team to defend the player. Things aren't going well for Hayward or the Hornets, since they are struggling to win games this season. This situation won't make anything better.

We'll see how it all plays out for the player and the team, but right now, his family isn't happy with how the Hornets have handled this issue.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.