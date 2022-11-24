NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Gordon Hayward And Mason Plumlee

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers are showing a better face in the past couple of games, but many fans still think that their current roster isn't good enough to compete for a championship. With LeBron James sidelined, the team won a couple of games, but they still need something to compete for more.

In recent hours, LeBron was caught liking a post showing a poster by Myles Turner, who has been linked with the Purple and Gold for a long time. But the package the Lakers could get from the Indiana Pacers isn't the one people are entertaining right now.

The Lakers have more options to consider this season, although some think that they won't move Russell Westbrook if he keeps playing at a great level off the bench.

Lakers Could Land Gordon Hayward And Mason Plumlee

According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Lakers could send a package centered around Russell Westbrook to the Charlotte Hornets and land two players that could be very helpful.

Charlotte Hornets Receive: PG Russell Westbrook, SG Max Christie, 2023 second-round pick Los Angeles Lakers Receive: SF Gordon Hayward, C Mason Plumlee A 4-14 record should already have the Hornets thinking about next season. Finding ways to clear future cap space and get a better 2023 first-round pick is the best path forward at this point. Swapping Hayward's contract for Westbrook's expiring deal saves Charlotte nearly $30 million this summer, and moving Plumlee opens up more playing time for young centers like Mark Williams and Kai Jones. Christie, 19, is an interesting prospect as well. The Lakers pick up two starting-quality players without having to give up a future first-round pick. Hayward's contract can be used this summer as an expiring trade chip to attach picks to if needed.

The Lakers have been linked with several players over the past year, and right now, it's unclear if they'll ever pull the trigger on any of these moves. The 17-time NBA champions know that they need to make some changes soon, or the season will be lost.

As things stand now, it seems like most fans would prefer a trade with the Indiana Pacers, but doing business with the Charlotte Hornets doesn't look like a bad idea either.

