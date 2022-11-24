Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't have the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season, struggling to get some wins and looking nothing like the team some within the organization expected in the offseason. This rough start once again opened the door for many rumors, with fans urging the team to make a move.

Even after Russell Westbrook started thriving off the court, Lakers fans weren't completely happy with their squad, and they wanted to see a move happen soon. The well-known trade between the Purple and Gold and the Indiana Pacers was brought up again, but so far, nothing has happened.

It was reported that the front office doesn't think that adding Myles Turner and Buddy Hield to the Lakers wouldn't move the needle for them, shutting down these rumors for now.

LeBron James Caught Liking Myles Turner Poster On Instagram Amid Lakers Rumors

Well, even if that's not the plan of the front office, one player is moving silently, seemingly showing their opinion on Myles Turner, who could create a terrific duo with Anthony Davis in the Lakers' frontcourt. LeBron James was recently caught liking a video showing a poster by Myles Turner.

The big man has been linked with the Lakers recently, and he even offered himself to the 17-time NBA champions while talking with Adrian Wojnarowski.

Some say that Turner and Hield won't do much for the Lakers, but it seems like LeBron thinks differently. The Purple and Gold have more options to make business this season, but they can still look at the Pacers and see if they're finally sold on Turner and Hield.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are doing a great job this season, led by Tyrese Haliburton. Turner has been on a tear recently, and if he keeps this good level, not only the Lakers but other teams will surely try to acquire his services.

