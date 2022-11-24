Skip to main content

LeBron James Caught Liking Myles Turner Poster On Instagram Amid Lakers Rumors

LeBron James Caught Liking Myles Turner Poster On Instagram Amid Lakers Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't have the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season, struggling to get some wins and looking nothing like the team some within the organization expected in the offseason. This rough start once again opened the door for many rumors, with fans urging the team to make a move. 

Even after Russell Westbrook started thriving off the court, Lakers fans weren't completely happy with their squad, and they wanted to see a move happen soon. The well-known trade between the Purple and Gold and the Indiana Pacers was brought up again, but so far, nothing has happened. 

It was reported that the front office doesn't think that adding Myles Turner and Buddy Hield to the Lakers wouldn't move the needle for them, shutting down these rumors for now. 

LeBron James Caught Liking Myles Turner Poster On Instagram Amid Lakers Rumors

Well, even if that's not the plan of the front office, one player is moving silently, seemingly showing their opinion on Myles Turner, who could create a terrific duo with Anthony Davis in the Lakers' frontcourt. LeBron James was recently caught liking a video showing a poster by Myles Turner. 

LeBron like

The big man has been linked with the Lakers recently, and he even offered himself to the 17-time NBA champions while talking with Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Some say that Turner and Hield won't do much for the Lakers, but it seems like LeBron thinks differently. The Purple and Gold have more options to make business this season, but they can still look at the Pacers and see if they're finally sold on Turner and Hield. 

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are doing a great job this season, led by Tyrese Haliburton. Turner has been on a tear recently, and if he keeps this good level, not only the Lakers but other teams will surely try to acquire his services. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James Caught Liking Myles Turner Poster On Instagram Amid Lakers Rumors
NBA Media

LeBron James Caught Liking Myles Turner Poster On Instagram Amid Lakers Rumors

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Fires Back At Shaquille O'Neal: "Stop Hating Basketball In Taiwan."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Fires Back At Shaquille O'Neal: "Stop Hating Basketball In Taiwan."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Giannis Antetokounmpo Seemingly Fires Back At Haters With Social Media Post
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Seemingly Fires Back At Haters With Social Media Post

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Once Peed In The Shoes Of A Phoenix Suns Teammate
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Once Peed In The Shoes Of A Phoenix Suns Teammate

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Spurs Psychologist Makes Final Decision On Lawsuit Against Josh Primo And The Spurs
NBA Media

Former Spurs Psychologist Makes Final Decision On Lawsuit Against Josh Primo And The Spurs

By Aaron Abhishek
Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat The Clippers
NBA Media

Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat The Clippers

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic's Comment About His Future With The Dallas Mavericks: "Literally Counting The Days"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic's Comment About His Future With The Dallas Mavericks: "Literally Counting The Days"

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving Says He Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving But Wishes Everyone A Happy And Blessed Holiday
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says He Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving But Wishes Everyone A Happy And Blessed Holiday

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Gordon Hayward And Mason Plumlee
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Gordon Hayward And Mason Plumlee

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Takes A Huge Shot At Kevin Durant: "Pathetic. No Heart. No Pride."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Takes A Huge Shot At Kevin Durant: "Pathetic. No Heart. No Pride."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Analyst Reveals What Executives Around The League Think Of Ben Simmons: "Trading For Him Will Get You Fired."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Reveals What Executives Around The League Think Of Ben Simmons: "Trading For Him Will Get You Fired."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan's Smart Response To What Makes Him Special
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's Smart Response To What Makes Him Special

By Aikansh Chaudhary
ESPN Projects LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record Against The Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Media

ESPN Projects LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record Against The Milwaukee Bucks

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?

By Aaron Abhishek
Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins
NBA Media

Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote
NBA Media

Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote

By Aikansh Chaudhary