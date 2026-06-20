Lakers Have Been In Contact With Bucks And Pistons As Part Of A Multi-Team Trade That Would Send Giannis Antetokounmpo To The Heat

Lakers could facilitate Giannis Antetokounmpo trade in potential multi-team deal with Pistons, Heat, and Bucks.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) runs back on defense against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The 2026 offseason has only just begun, but teams are moving quickly to get ahead in the NBA’s ongoing arms race. While multiple elite-level players are said to be available, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s loyalty is the big story of the summer.

In Los Angeles, the Lakers don’t have enough assets to pull off a Giannis trade, but they can still get involved one way or another. According to a report by Lakers insider Anthony Irwin, they have already begun conversations on a potential deal with the Pistons, who could get involved as a third team in a Giannis-to-Heat trade.

“The Lakers, I am told, have been in conversations with Milwaukee, with Detroit,” reported Anthony Irwin on Saturday. “With Detroit, the Lakers have been talking to them about Isaiah Stewart and what his price would be. Especially if Detroit were involved in this trade and landed Tyler Herro, they would become a very expensive team and would not have the funds to pay Jalen Duren and continue to employ Isaiah Stewart.”

Isaiah Stewart is a hot commodity right now, and he’s available for the right price. As a team in desperate need of defensive talent in the frontcourt, the Lakers wouldn’t mind having him join the squad, but they would have to outbid teams like the Celtics, Spurs, and Heat. Alternatively, the Lakers could work directly with the Bucks to acquire whatever players they don’t want from the Heat.

“The Lakers have been in touch with Milwaukee about facilitating this deal and using some of the cap space they have, whether that’s to add another pick by taking on a contract, or using some of their draft capital to land some of the players who would be going from Miami to Milwaukee in some kind of a rerouting situation remains to be seen,” Irwin added. “But it does appear that there is some real momentum gathering behind Giannis going to the Heat, and the Lakers have been in touch with some key parties of that potential multi-team deal.”

Whether it’s three teams or four teams, it’s looking increasingly likely that the Giannis trade will involve more than just two parties. As a two-time MVP and one-time NBA champion in his prime, Giannis’ services do not come cheaply, and the Bucks will not give him up easily. For Rob Pelinka, this is an opportunity to step in and acquire some players/assets that might otherwise have been unattainable. In return, the Lakers, in theory, would only have to give up their most expendable players, such as Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and Jake LaRavia (along with some picks).

With Austin Reaves and LeBron James set to return, the Lakers will have limited cap space, and facilitating a trade like this may be the only way for them to add needle-moving players. While a move for Giannis himself is not off the table, the best bet for GM Rob Pelinka is to upgrade the supporting cast around his pre-established core.

If he’s smart about it, Pelinka will ensure he’s involved in the Giannis trade, but only for a modest return. With holes on the wing and at the center spot, the Lakers know exactly what they need, and it makes no sense to gut their entire roster to get it. By opting to orchestrate bigger deals, they can protect their asset pool while still following through on their ambitious promise to Luka.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Mar 30, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) gestures towards the crowd after a fight against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Target Center. Stewart was later ejected from the game. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart Is On The Trade Block As Multiple Teams Show Interest
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