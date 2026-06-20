Lakers Have Been In Contact With Bucks And Pistons As Part Of A Multi-Team Trade That Would Send Giannis Antetokounmpo To The Heat

The 2026 offseason has only just begun, but teams are moving quickly to get ahead in the NBA’s ongoing arms race. While multiple elite-level players are said to be available, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s loyalty is the big story of the summer.

In Los Angeles, the Lakers don’t have enough assets to pull off a Giannis trade, but they can still get involved one way or another. According to a report by Lakers insider Anthony Irwin, they have already begun conversations on a potential deal with the Pistons, who could get involved as a third team in a Giannis-to-Heat trade.

“The Lakers, I am told, have been in conversations with Milwaukee, with Detroit,” reported Anthony Irwin on Saturday. “With Detroit, the Lakers have been talking to them about Isaiah Stewart and what his price would be. Especially if Detroit were involved in this trade and landed Tyler Herro, they would become a very expensive team and would not have the funds to pay Jalen Duren and continue to employ Isaiah Stewart.”

Isaiah Stewart is a hot commodity right now, and he’s available for the right price. As a team in desperate need of defensive talent in the frontcourt, the Lakers wouldn’t mind having him join the squad, but they would have to outbid teams like the Celtics, Spurs, and Heat. Alternatively, the Lakers could work directly with the Bucks to acquire whatever players they don’t want from the Heat.

“The Lakers have been in touch with Milwaukee about facilitating this deal and using some of the cap space they have, whether that’s to add another pick by taking on a contract, or using some of their draft capital to land some of the players who would be going from Miami to Milwaukee in some kind of a rerouting situation remains to be seen,” Irwin added. “But it does appear that there is some real momentum gathering behind Giannis going to the Heat, and the Lakers have been in touch with some key parties of that potential multi-team deal.”

Whether it’s three teams or four teams, it’s looking increasingly likely that the Giannis trade will involve more than just two parties. As a two-time MVP and one-time NBA champion in his prime, Giannis’ services do not come cheaply, and the Bucks will not give him up easily. For Rob Pelinka, this is an opportunity to step in and acquire some players/assets that might otherwise have been unattainable. In return, the Lakers, in theory, would only have to give up their most expendable players, such as Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and Jake LaRavia (along with some picks).

With Austin Reaves and LeBron James set to return, the Lakers will have limited cap space, and facilitating a trade like this may be the only way for them to add needle-moving players. While a move for Giannis himself is not off the table, the best bet for GM Rob Pelinka is to upgrade the supporting cast around his pre-established core.

If he’s smart about it, Pelinka will ensure he’s involved in the Giannis trade, but only for a modest return. With holes on the wing and at the center spot, the Lakers know exactly what they need, and it makes no sense to gut their entire roster to get it. By opting to orchestrate bigger deals, they can protect their asset pool while still following through on their ambitious promise to Luka.