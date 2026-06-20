Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart Is On The Trade Block As Multiple Teams Show Interest

After a disappointing showing in the NBA playoffs (7-7 overall), the Detroit Pistons are due for some major changes this summer. With Cade Cunningham steering the ship, the Pistons will look to upgrade the roster around him, leaving all of his teammates uncertain about the future.

As the front office evaluates who will stay and who will go, it seems some players already know where they stand. Young center Isaiah Stewart is reportedly one of them, and multiple teams have already emerged as potential trade destinations, including the Celtics, Spurs, and Heat.

“League sources say that the Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart is not merely available but outright bracing for a trade that sends him elsewhere this summer as part of any move that the Pistons make to bolster their shooting and playmaking depth. Boston is known to be looking for frontcourt upgrades and has liked Stewart for some time, sources say. I’m also told that we should list San Antonio and Miami as teams interested in the Pistons’ bruising big man.”

Stewart, 25, has been with the Pistons for six years, serving as an enforcer and defensive pest under the rim. This season, in 58 games, he averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 00.3 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game on 55.0% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three. His defensive skills and team-friendly contract make him a highly appealing target, especially for a team like the Celtics, which lacks depth at center.

Both the Spurs and the Heat have All-NBA centers on their team, but it wouldn’t hurt to find a suitable backup for when they sit. While Stewart has experience as a starter, he has no issues coming off the bench, as he proved this season, when he started in just 13 out of 58 active games.

Surprisingly, the Milwaukee Bucks are another team with a noted interest. Even as they sit on the verge of a major Giannis trade, there’s still a part of them that wants to make win-now moves. Trading for Stewart would likely be a last-ditch attempt to salvage the Giannis situation, but it’s uncertain if it would be enough to sway his decision.

“Sources say that the Bucks, furthermore, are Stewart fans. And it certainly doesn’t hurt that Stewart has two years left on his contract valued at $30 million … including a team option for 2027-28. No wonder the 25-year-old is seen around the league as holding a positive value contract expected to attract multiple suitors.”

The Bucks make an especially interesting trade target for one reason: Giannis Antetokounmpo. If the Bucks covet Stewart, Detroit could use that to their advantage by including him in a package for Giannis, along with someone like Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren, and draft picks. Together, Giannis and Cade could run the league for years and challenge the Knicks for supremacy in the East.

Stewart would rather be along for the ride, but he may not have a choice if the Pistons are desperate for change. The good thing is, as one of the most competitive role players in the NBA, Stewart will be all-in no matter where he goes. Total commitment is part of the package with him, and it’s part of the reason why so many teams hold him in such a high regard.