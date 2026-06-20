Coby White’s 5 Most Likely Destinations In 2026 Free Agency

There aren’t many players who have improved their value over the past three seasons more than Coby White. Once considered an inconsistent scoring guard, White has transformed himself into a solid all-around player.

His scoring and playmaking skills have made him one of the most intriguing free agents on the 2026 market.

During the 2025-26 season with the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets, the 26-year-old averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 36.2% from three-point range on high volume (6.4 attempts per game).

He also ranked among the league leaders in made three-pointers (tied for 94th with 115 made) and is one of the NBA’s most dangerous transition scorers.

Because White is entering his prime years, teams are expected to line up with offers in the neighborhood of $22 million annually, with some franchises potentially willing to go even higher.

Here are the five most likely destinations for one of the top guards available in free agency.

1. Charlotte Hornets

Expected Contract Offer: 3-Year, $66 Million

Charlotte has to be the favorite to retain White. Ever since arriving in North Carolina, White has looked comfortable both on and off the court.

The Hornets gave him the freedom to lead offensively while allowing him to play alongside talented young stars such as LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. The fit has been great.

White’s shooting ability is particularly valuable next to Ball. He has capitalized on those looks while also providing secondary playmaking when Ball is off the floor. White averaged 15.6 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 3.0 APG on 39.1% from three with the Hornets this season.

The Hornets are also entering a critical stage of their rebuild. They finally possess a talented young core capable of competing for playoff spots, and letting White walk would create a significant hole in their backcourt.

A contract worth roughly $22 million annually feels like a reasonable starting point, and the Hornets have every reason to make sure White never reaches the open market.

2. Detroit Pistons

Expected Contract Offer: 3-Year, $60 Million

If White does leave Charlotte, Detroit may be his strongest alternative. The Pistons have spent years building around Cade Cunningham, but this season’s playoffs showed how much they needed more scoring punch.

Not many guards in the league are better at relocating off the ball and firing threes in a hurry. White’s ability to score without stalling possessions makes him a perfect complement to Cunningham’s ball-dominant style.

Detroit’s offense needed help at times last season, posting an 8th-best offense (117.8 PPG) and 10th-ranked offensive rating (117.9), and there were stretches where opponents loaded up on Cunningham and forced others to beat them.

White would punish teams if that happened much more than anyone on the current team could.

The Pistons also have the financial flexibility to make a competitive offer while continuing their rise up the Eastern Conference standings.

3. Brooklyn Nets

Expected Contract Offer: 3-Year, $64 Million

If White wants the biggest offensive role of his career, Brooklyn could be extremely appealing.

The Nets are in the middle of a rebuild and possess significant cap space moving forward. More importantly, they lack a true offensive centerpiece outside of Michael Porter Jr. The Nets ranked 30th in offense (105.9 PPG) and 30th in offensive rating (108.7), so they severely need help on offense.

White would instantly become one of Brooklyn’s primary offensive weapons.

Unlike teams where he would function as a complementary scorer, the Nets could offer him an opportunity to average 25-plus points per game while taking a career-high number of shots.

His high-volume three-point shooting would fit perfectly with the modern offensive philosophy Brooklyn is trying to establish.

There is certainly risk involved. Brooklyn is not as close to contention as some other teams on this list, and White would likely face more defensive attention than ever before.

But the Nets can offer both money and opportunity, two things that always matter in free agency.

4. Los Angeles Lakers

Expected Contract Offer: 3-Year, $50 Million

The Lakers are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit of offensive talent if Austin Reaves or LeBron James departs. This has to make White an obvious target.

Los Angeles continues searching for perimeter players capable of easing the burden on Luka Doncic while also fitting within a championship-contending structure.

His ability to score on or off the ball would make him a natural fit next to Luka. Defenses already struggle to contain Luka’s offensive brilliance. Adding White would create another major problem for opposing teams.

White could also provide secondary ball-handling, something the Lakers have consistently lacked. When Doncic sits, the offense often becomes stagnant and that led to an 11th-ranked offense (116.3 PPG) and a 22nd-ranked pace (98.3).

The biggest challenge is financial. The Lakers are unlikely to have the same flexibility as rebuilding teams. Still, if White prioritizes winning and competing on basketball’s biggest stage, Los Angeles could become one of the strongest contenders for him if he takes a discount.

5. Los Angeles Clippers

Expected Contract Offer: 3-Year, $58 Million

The Los Angeles Clippers may not receive as much attention as the Lakers, but they could become one of White’s most serious suitors.

For years, the Clippers have searched for long-term stability at the guard position. White would immediately become one of the most dynamic offensive guards on the roster.

White has developed into a player capable of carrying an offense for stretches, something that becomes increasingly important during the regular season if Kawhi Leonard needs help.

For the Clippers, adding a player entering his prime rather than another aging veteran would allow them to compete immediately while simultaneously planning for the future. After all, the Clippers need another scorer after posting 113.8 PPG (24th in NBA) and 28th in pace (96.5).

From a basketball perspective, White’s fit is clean since he gets the shot attempts he wants alongside Darius Garland whether he starts or comes off the bench.