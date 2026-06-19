Kendrick Perkins Says Lakers Should Trade Austin Reaves To Bring Back Anthony Davis

The 2026 NBA offseason is projected to be busy, with plenty of activity in the form of trades, signings, and massive contract extensions. It’s no exception for the Los Angeles Lakers, who promised their star (Luka Doncic) a roster makeover with roughly $50 million in cap space.

Everyone has their own take on what the Lakers should do this summer, but Kendrick Perkins made one suggestion that borders on lunacy. Speaking on First Take this week, he argued that the Lakers should look to split with Austin Reaves in favor of big man Anthony Davis, who is currently on the Washington Wizards.

“The magic is going to have to be revisiting the relationship with Anthony Davis,” said Perkins. “That’s the only A-list center that’s going to be out there, a big who can actually get them over the hump… I don’t know if Daniel Gafford puts them to the point of getting to the NBA Finals, especially when you think about OKC and the Spurs. The only thing I could see is [the Lakers] revisiting the relationship with Anthony Davis. If I’m the Lakers, I can’t invest all of my money into Luka and Austin Reaves as my franchise players. Austin Reaves and Luka, together, cannot be your two best players to lead you to a championship. You cannot have two guys that are defensive liabilities leading the charge.”

Anthony Davis was a Laker from 2019 to 2024, serving as the team’s defensive anchor and the primary co-star for LeBron James. Davis averaged 24.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game on 53.2% shooting and 28.2% shooting from three during his Lakers tenure, but much of his impact came on the defensive end.

The Lakers never planned to trade Davis, but they couldn’t say no when the Dallas Mavericks offered Luka Doncic in exchange. Ever since, the Lakers have been vulnerable in the frontcourt, relying on Jaxson Hayes and Deandre Ayton to hold it down in the paint.

As much as they’ve tried, neither Hayes nor Ayton has been good enough at center, leading Pelinka to prioritize the position in this offseason. If he can find a viable big man, it could be the variable that moves this Lakers team into a higher tier in the West. But is bringing back AD really the move? Davis would say yes, but the Lakers’ answer depends on who they give up,

With the NBA champion still owed another $120 million over the next two seasons, Los Angeles might have to part with Austin Reaves to make space, or they can get a third team involved while giving up players like Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, and multiple draft picks. Either way, Perkins says it’s a net positive trade. Unlike Reaves (who is on the verge of a maximum contract extension), Davis is an elite defender with size who excels at contesting shots under the rim and dominating the boards. The only problem is, at 33, he doesn’t fit Luka’s younger timeline. That’s not to mention AD’s long history of injuries, which the Lakers are all too familiar with.

In the end, even if Davis does return, it won’t be to the same Lakers team that he left. The franchise is under new management, and the balance of power has shifted from LeBron to No. 77. For a Davis reunion to work, he’ll have to adjust to their new reality in the Mark Walter era, and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen before.