Bucks Reportedly Want Jaylen Brown And 3 First-Round Picks For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The price tag for Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be getting clearer, and it is a massive one. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks are widely expected to demand far more than just Jaylen Brown if the Boston Celtics seriously pursue a blockbuster deal for the two-time MVP.

The belief around the league is that Milwaukee would want Brown plus as many as three future first-round picks in exchange for Antetokounmpo.

From Milwaukee’s perspective, that stance makes complete sense. Giannis is not just another superstar. He is one of the greatest players of his generation, a former NBA champion, two-time MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and someone who continues to perform at an elite level despite the Bucks’ struggles.

Even during Milwaukee’s disappointing 32-50 season that ended without a playoff appearance, Antetokounmpo remained dominant. He averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting a remarkable 62.4% from the field.

Players like that rarely become available. That is why Milwaukee is in a position to ask for everything. The Celtics reportedly would love a simple one-for-one swap involving Brown and Antetokounmpo. Unfortunately for Boston, that is unlikely to get the deal done.

Brown remains one of the best wings in basketball and is coming off another outstanding season. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.7% from three-point range. He also finished sixth in MVP voting and continues to improve as both a scorer and playmaker.

Normally, a player of Brown’s caliber would be enough to headline almost any trade package in the league. The problem is that Giannis is not a normal trade target.

When a player widely considered a top-three talent becomes available, teams are expected to overpay. That is where the first three-round picks enter the conversation. Boston has the draft capital available, and league executives reportedly believe the Celtics would be willing to go all-in if Antetokounmpo signals a willingness to sign a long-term extension.

The other interesting wrinkle is Milwaukee’s apparent uncertainty about Brown himself. Amick reported that it remains unclear whether the Bucks would view Brown as the centerpiece of their next era or immediately flip him elsewhere for younger players and additional draft assets.

Several teams have already been connected to Brown in trade speculation. The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly have interest. The Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks have also surfaced in rumors over the past several months. There are even reports suggesting Brown would not be particularly interested in playing for Milwaukee if he became part of a Giannis deal.

That uncertainty could push the Bucks toward a larger multi-team framework where Brown is rerouted elsewhere.

From Boston’s perspective, the logic is simple. The Celtics finished second in the Eastern Conference with a 56-26 record and entered the playoffs as one of the favorites to win the championship. Instead, they suffered one of the most shocking collapses in franchise history, blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

That disappointment has forced the organization to consider moves it previously would not have entertained. Trading Brown would be painful. Trading Brown, three first-round picks, and potentially more assets would be even harder.

But Giannis changes everything.

The reality is that Boston would not be making this move because Brown is expendable. They would be doing it because Antetokounmpo is one of the few players in basketball worth sacrificing almost everything to acquire.

If Milwaukee truly wants Brown and three first-round picks, the Celtics may soon have to decide whether landing Giannis is worth paying one of the biggest trade prices in recent NBA history.