Anthony Davis Says He Missed The Call For His $186M Lakers Extension Because He Was Building Legos

In 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to sign Anthony Davis to what was then the richest annual contract extension in NBA history, but the man himself found out about that a bit later than he should have. During an episode of Glass Half Full, Davis was asked to name a hobby of his that fans would be surprised by, and he revealed how it led him to miss a very important phone call.

“I love to build Legos,” Davis said. “… It’s funny because my agent called me my last two extensions, and I wasn’t answering the phone. He was like, ‘Man, you just got paid the highest extension in NBA history, and I can’t get a hold of you.’ ‘I’m sorry, I was building Legos. I apologize.’”

One can imagine Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul’s frustration at not being able to reach Davis after securing a three-year, $186 million extension for him. The fact that this was all down to Legos is quite hilarious.

“I build Legos,” Davis said. “I have an entire collection of Legos. I love to build Legos.”

Davis isn’t the only one in the NBA with love for Legos. Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner is quite a Lego enthusiast as well. Turner might be a couple of levels beyond Davis, too.

Getting back to that contract, the Lakers were making a huge financial commitment there. Davis was going to be 35 by the time the deal expired, and it looked like he would end his career there. It wasn’t to be, though.

Before this extension even kicked in, in the 2025-26 season, Davis was shipped out of town. The Lakers sent the 10-time All-Star to the Dallas Mavericks as part of the package for Luka Doncic in February 2025.

It was seen as a huge mistake on the Mavericks’ part at the time, and that proved to be the case as well. Davis struggled to stay healthy during his time in Dallas and was traded to the Washington Wizards in February 2026. The 33-year-old didn’t play for the Wizards for the rest of the season, and you wondered if we would even see him suit up for them.

There were murmurs about Davis wanting to be traded, but Wizards president Michael Winger has made it clear the big man wants to stay. It will be interesting to see what version of him we’ll see in 2026-27.

Davis averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game for the Mavericks last season. He was productive when he played, and the Wizards would be hoping for more of the same.