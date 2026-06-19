Ayo Dosunmu Reportedly Open To Bulls Return: Two Ways Chicago Can Bring Him Back

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu will be among the several players testing the waters of free agency this summer. After a noteworthy run with the Wolves since joining them at the February trade deadline, Dosunmu appears to be generating some interest in the market. Among these, there is reason to believe his former team could be a potential landing spot.

During a recent interview with “104.3 The Score,” former NBA player and Bulls analyst Kendall Gill provided an interesting insight on Ayo Dosunmu heading into free agency. When asked about the Chicago Bulls‘ offseason outlook and what suggestions he would make, Gill shared:

“I would tell them exactly what I just told you. And then I would also tell them that, and I know it’s going to take a lot of money. I’ve discussed this with you guys as well. I know it’s going to take a lot of money, but I would definitely try to go back after Ayo Dosunmu as well.”

For all intents and purposes, a statement like this would come across as wishful thinking by a fan. Given how meaningful Ayo Dosunmu was for the Bulls and how impactful he became once he joined the Wolves, such a reaction seems justified, too. However, what Gill added may be far more crucial, as he continued:

“And I know that Ayo, from my conversations with him this summer, would be open to it, but it’s going to take a lot to get him back. But that’s what I would do.”

If Gill’s claim holds, Ayo Dosunmu’s interest in returning to Chicago this offseason could be massive. With the Bulls completely embracing the rebuild, bringing back a player like Dosunmu, especially after his growth in Minnesota, could be transformative.

But how would the Bulls do it?

There Are Two Ways To Bring Back Ayo Dosunmu

For Chicago, having an interest in adding Ayo Dosunmu to their roster again should be key.

During his 24 appearances for Minnesota in the regular season, the guard looked mundane, averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 52.1% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range. In fact, these figures were lower than his averages in Chicago (15.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.6 APG, 0.8 SPG, 51.4% FG, 45.1% 3P).

In the playoffs, however, the 26-year-old saw a jump in scoring, averaging 15.6 points, along with 3.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game on 50% shooting from the field and 42.5% shooting from beyond the arc. Given that he logged a 43-point outburst in a crucial win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4, Dosunmu displayed the potential to be a significant contributor on a winning team.

For the Bulls, as Gill mentioned, signing Ayo Dosunmu out of free agency could be challenging. Although he was on a $7.1 million contract last season, Dosunmu is likely to demand a substantial pay raise. With teams around the league also taking an interest in the guard, the Bulls may face some stiff competition, specifically from the Wolves.

Since the Wolves need playmaking guards, there is reason to believe they would want to trigger a sign-and-trade to get something back for Dosunmu, who could hypothetically be worth $20-$25 million annually.

Hence, one path for Chicago to land the 26-year-old could involve swapping Collin Sexton (sign-and-trade at $21-$22 million) and a second-round pick for Dosunmu. Since Sexton is viewed as an ideal target for the Wolves, Minnesota may see the value in doing this deal.

Alternatively, the Bulls could also package Tre Jones ($8 million) and Isaac Okoro ($11.8 million), along with a second-round pick, to facilitate the move for Dosunmu. However, given how well Jones performed last season (14.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 5.4 APG), the Bulls may be hesitant to part with him.

The second path may be the simpler one for Chicago, as it effectively involves signing Ayo Dosunmu in free agency.

The Bulls are entering the offseason with the most free cap space of any team in the NBA. With $72.0 million at their disposal, in a straight-up bidding war, there aren’t too many teams that are capable of taking on Chicago. Thus, it is simply a matter of whether they are willing to make the move.

While paying a premium for a player like Dosunmu may not seem worthwhile at first glance, the guard delivered flashes of brilliance last season that could be worth investing in. With Chicago hoping to bounce back as a more competitive unit, it can begin this process by adding the right personnel to its young core.