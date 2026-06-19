NYPD Mistakes Tyler Kolek For Fan During Knicks Parade

Tyler Kolek may be an NBA champion, but that did not stop members of the NYPD from briefly mistaking the New York Knicks guard for a fan who had jumped the barricade during the team’s championship parade.

The hilarious mix-up happened Thursday as the Knicks celebrated their first NBA title since 1973 in front of a massive crowd across New York City. Video captured by ESPN reporter Kimberley A. Martin showed Kolek moving along the parade route and enthusiastically high-fiving supporters. Wearing a Knicks championship hat with his hair flowing out the back, the 25-year-old guard blended into the crowd a little too well.

That is when two police officers approached him. The officers appeared to believe Kolek was an unauthorized fan who had entered the restricted parade area. They briefly grabbed him and attempted to guide him away before Kolek began explaining that he was actually part of the team being honored.

Another authorized member of the Knicks’ parade group quickly stepped in to help clear up the confusion, allowing Kolek to continue celebrating. Unsurprisingly, the awkward moment immediately went viral.

Tyler Kolek got mistaken for a fan 😅 (via @ByKimberleyA) pic.twitter.com/HlWKp19Tkp — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2026

Fans joked that the officers needed access to a Knicks roster, while others argued that Kolek deserved more recognition after spending two seasons with the franchise. Kolek appeared to find the entire situation funny once the confusion was resolved.

Honestly, that response made the moment even better.

Kolek may not have been one of the biggest names on the championship roster, but he still played a useful role during New York’s historic season. The former Marquette guard appeared in 62 regular-season games, averaging 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 11.7 minutes per game.

He also shot an efficient 43.5% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range, giving the Knicks another capable ball-handler and floor spacer behind Jalen Brunson. His role became smaller once the playoffs began, and New York shortened its rotation.

Kolek appeared in eight postseason games, averaging 3.5 points and 1.5 assists in 6.6 minutes per contest. He remained productive in those limited opportunities, shooting 44.0% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range. While he was not part of the main Finals rotation, he stayed prepared and continued supporting his teammates throughout the championship run.

One of his most memorable performances came on Christmas Day, when he scored 16 points during a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also produced 14 points in the NBA Cup championship game against the San Antonio Spurs in December.

The Knicks became the first team in NBA history to win the NBA Cup and the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the same season, giving Kolek another reason to enjoy the parade.

The NYPD incident became one of several viral moments from a parade filled with wild scenes, celebrity appearances, medical emergencies, and millions of fans celebrating across the city. For Kolek, the misunderstanding created a memory he will probably hear about for the rest of his career.

He helped the Knicks end a 53-year championship drought, celebrated with millions of New Yorkers, and still had to convince police officers that he was actually on the team. Not every NBA champion can say that.